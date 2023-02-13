Two people were arrested on operating while intoxicated charges in Monroe County during the weekend prior to Valentine's Day.

According to separate releases from the Wisconsin State Patrol Southwest Region Tomah Post's Sgt. Craig Morehouse, two residents of Tomah, 43-year-old Salvador Casarez and 61-year-old Linda Goral, received OWIs on Friday and Saturday, respectively. The two have nine total OWIs between them (Casarez received his fifth while Goral received her fourth).

Morehouse's Friday release on Casarez's arrest indicates that a driving complaint regarding a vehicle was called into the State Patrol dispatch. A responding trooper later located the vehicle in a ditch at mile marker 134 on Interstate 94 heading eastbound.

At the scene, the trooper located Casarez "slumped over the steering wheel" with open intoxicants in the vehicle, according to the release. Following field sobriety tests after being convinced out of the vehicle, Casarez was arrested for OWI, fifth offense and transported to the Monroe County Jail. Casarez also was given a legal blood draw.

On Saturday, the release from Morehouse indicated that a State Patrol trooper witnessed Goral running a red light around 9:19 p.m. The trooper noticed Goral exhibiting an intoxicant odor and slurred speech after stopping her. After completing field sobriety tests, Goral was arrested for her fourth OWI and given a legal blood draw before being booked into Monroe County Jail.