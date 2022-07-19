Volk Field holds 16th Annual Wisconsin GOBC, discussed sales and grants

Business owners, government agency officials, and military leaders gathered at Volk Field on July 13-14 to discuss sales, grants, and other business opportunities.

The 16th Annual Wisconsin Government Opportunities Business Conference featured two days of discussions regarding state government and its relationships with businesses, economic organizations, and defense contractors. Topics included grants and other forms of funding, as well as selling products and services to the government and private enterprises.

"We started out the morning specific to grant funding," said Juneau County Economic Development Corporation executive director Tamaya Jo Loewe regarding July 13. "We broke down how to look for them, how to find something you're qualified for, how would you write and apply, when should you do it yourself, when should you find a contractor; someone who is a professional writer to do it for you, and then the follow-up process."

Loewe, who delivered the introduction and welcome to the conference and was the emcee on July 13, went on to explain how, after filing for grant funding, recipients must report to the government or other funding agency regarding fund allocations and budget updates. She was one of 14 speakers that day.

Panelists on the 13th discussed public and private funding information, including government funding on all levels (federal, state, regional, local). Grant writers were also at the conference, as well as grant reviewers.

"Some of the takeaways were basically to 'do your spell check'," said Loewe. "Read directions of a grant very carefully so that everything you are answering is a direct answer to the question and that you're giving them ... just the information they ask for."

Loewe added that nearly half of grant applications have had early rejections because of applicants' omission of needed information as well as not adhering to instructions.

"The grants and funding piece of Day 1 this year was unique because of all the grants coming out during the COVID and post-COVID era," said Loewe in an email. "So many smaller municipalities and businesses qualify for grant funding now when they never have before and they need some help navigating the waters of finding, applying, and reporting on grants."

First-day speakers included Jeff Hudson, a business loan and grant analyst for the United States Department of Agriculture's (USDA) Rural Development area, Michael Steger, assistant director of the Wisconsin Procurement Institute, and Rick Zawacki, a business loan officer for First American Capital Corporation.

Aina Vilumsons, the CEO of the Wisconsin Procurement Institute, emceed the event on the 14th. She was one of 19 speakers. Thursday's agenda also featured an hour-long panel discussion featuring eight representatives from various outlets including Northern Wings, the U.S. Small Business Administration, and the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), among others.

Tim Weber, a senior economic development director for the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC), explained the corporation's grant programs and addressed the conference on both days.

One of the grants, the Mainstream Bounceback Grant, conducted through American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds, allows for new businesses renting a vacant commercial space a $10,000 stipend. He said Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers extended the program through the end of 2022.

The WEDC's Office of Rural Prosperity is seeking out smaller communities looking to apply for project grant funding but do not have government employees assigned to do so, according to Weber.

"For any of these federal grants, what we've seen the past couple years is essentially, you will have a lot better luck if you have your project teed up and ready to go," said Weber.

Weber also said that the WEDC has invested $130 million in programs to help combat employee shortages throughout the state.

Another WisDOT representative, Southwest Region Project Development Manager Anne Wallace, spoke about road project durations and their contracting processes. She said that highway projects have a usual timeframe of six to eight years between design and contracting, citing the scope and a "lengthy" environmental process.

After the long, comprehensive design and environmental period, the projects are entered into a "letting," which is a short period where construction contractors can bid on the projects.

"We submit the plans and contract provisions/contract requirements out about five weeks in advance and, on the second Tuesday of every month, there's a letting (period) and contractors bid on the projects that are part of that letting," said Wallace.

Wallace proceeded to say that lettings occur 11 to 12 months per year.

Shari Stout, a senior commercial officer for the U.S. Department of Commerce and the International Trade Administration, said that there are "trillions of dollars" in foreign government procurement and explained a four-step process to foreign contracting at the Wisconsin GOBC.

If a company wants to pursue a foreign contract, Stout said a company representative should fill out the "advocacy questionnaire" on the International Trade Administration's website. The company then must agree to what Stout described as an "anti-bribery" agreement, an assurance of compliance with the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act of 1977.

The International Trade Administration then does a "due diligence" check, which Stout said ensures that the prospective contract is a "good, viable opportunity" and that entities involved are trustworthy business partners. Finally, the administration conducts an interest determination as well as an advocacy strategy.

The panel discussion highlighted key points regarding contracting. Loewe said some main topics of conversation were mentorship, realistic expectations, honesty, forecasting price shifts, and being well-prepared when bidding on a contract.