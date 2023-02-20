A Waunakee resident was arrested on Interstate 90/94 near Mauston for a fifth (OWI) offense.

According to a Wisconsin State Patrol Southwest Region Tomah Post release, 51-year-old Angel K. Fike was arrested near mile-marker 71 in Juneau County during the late evening hours of Feb. 19. The release indicated that a state trooper observed Fike's vehicle traveling at a high speed and unable to maintain its lane.