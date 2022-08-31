Wisconsin River Meats landjaeger sausage recognized at State Fair

A well-known Mauston butcher shop's snack sausage was recognized at the 2022 Wisconsin State Fair.

Wisconsin River Meats, located on County Highway HH in the city, entered its snack sausage into the Governor's Blue Ribbon Meat Products Auction on Aug. 9. The butcher shop also bid in conjunction with four other businesses $5,000 for the winning snack sausage from Eden Meat Market in Eden, which was also given the 2022 Dennis Buege Best of the Show Award.

Jeffrey Sindelar, a professor and meat specialist at the meats lab at UW-Madison, said that the shop entered its landjaeger smoked sausage, a beef and pork combo which was voted Honorable Mention in the contest. He added that all proceeds from bids at the auction benefit the Wisconsin Youth 4-H Foundation, and that over $100,000 was raised in 2022.

Meat entries are judged on a variety of factors, including color, workmanship, texture, aroma, and flavor, by a group of meat experts during the summer prior to the auction at the State Fair.

"We're pretty happy," said John Hamm, Wisconsin River Meats owner. "We've won a handful of awards over the years. One thing we're very proud of with this award is that this is the first award in the new building. My sausage crew was very busy and despite all the work they are doing, they still came out with a championship product. I'm very proud of them."

Hamm said that he and his business partner, David Mauer, have a close friendly relationship with the owners of Eden Meat Market. The Fond du Lac County butcher shop has given Hamm and Mauer free consulting in the past, according to Hamm.

He added that Eden Meat Market's sausage maker's last day on the job was at the auction and that he, in conjunction with Crave Brothers Cheese, Harry Hansen Meat Service, Gibbsville Implement, and Egg Innovations, wanted to ensure they got him a good price for his product, the winning beef jerky.

An entry into the auction is a culmination of a difficult road back for Wisconsin River Meats, which lost part of its facility in a fire on Feb. 3. Prior to the fire, Wisconsin River Meats was in the process of constructing its new building.

The fire mostly affected the previous facility. Sausage production and the kitchen area have been fully restored. Offices, restrooms, catering areas, freezers, coolers, and processing spaces still need to be rebuilt.

"We're recovering slowly but surely," said Hamm. "With all the 2022 issues, material delays, contractor delays. Delays, delays, delays in rebuilding, but we are working on rebuilding what we've lost. It's moving along at 2022 speed."

Hamm said that, as of Aug. 31, footings for the new Wisconsin River Meats building are installed and that, despite working in a relatively crowded space, the business has a "nice retail area" and that the sausage department is "up to capacity," which he says is the largest it has ever been.