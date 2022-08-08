 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wonewoc woman arrested on drug charges

A 41-year-old woman was arrested in Wonewoc on Aug. 4 on drug possession and maintaining a trafficking facility.

According to a release from Juneau County Sheriff Brent Oleson, the Juneau County Drug Task Force executed a drug search warrant in Wonewoc on the 4th. The warrant resulted from a criminal narcotics investigation by the Wonewoc Police Department and Juneau County Sheriff's Office.

Jenna Bengston, a resident of the village, was arrested following the warrant and received six charges.

  • Maintaining a Drug Trafficking Place
  • Possession of Controlled Substances Hallucinogenic and Stimulant Drugs
  • Possession of THC
  • Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine 10-50 grams
  • Possession with Intent to Deliver Cocaine in excess of 40 grams
  • Possession of Methamphetamine Drug Paraphernalia

Oleson's release said that Bengston's charges are criminal conduct accusations where there was probable cause for arrest. She is presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

