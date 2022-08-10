Zobal rolls in county sheriff race; Pellegrini-Kast narrowly wins clerk

Two new Juneau County officials were all but elected to their positions on Tuesday night.

Andrew Zobal, who currently serves as Undersheriff in the Juneau County Sheriff's Office to longtime Sheriff Brent Oleson, defeated challenger Steven Johnson by nearly a 2-to-1 margin to succeed Oleson. Alecia Pellegrini-Kast is currently the Small Claims clerk in the county, but won the primary in a close race against Terry Reynolds for Clerk of Circuit Court.

Both elections were Republican primaries and all Democratic votes were scattering with no official candidates, which all but guarantees Zobal and Pellegrini-Kast will be elected to their positions in November.

Zobal received 2,707 votes, while Johnson got 1,357 in the sheriff race. There were 138 scattering votes, 125 of which were Democratic. Pellegrini-Kast nearly doubled up Reynolds in Mauston, which lifted her over the top with 314 of her 1,976 total votes. Reynolds got 1,817 votes and 115 were scattering, including 91 Democratic.

In the statewide election, Tim Michels, the Republican nominee for governor, also carried the county in the party's primary. Michels earned 1,972 votes, while his primary challenger, former Lt. Governor Rebecca Kleefisch, got 1,358. The other three Republican challengers, Kevin Nicholson, Timothy Ramthun, and Adam Fischer, combined for 736.

Michels will challenge incumbent Tony Evers in the general election in November.

Roger Roth, the 19th District State Senator from the Fox Valley region, is the Republican nominee for Lt. Governor, but did not carry Juneau County. Patrick Testin, the 24th District State Senator from central Wisconsin, won the county with 771 votes. Cindy Werner took second with 728 votes, while Roth finished third with 508. Jonathan Wichmann finished fourth with 507.

Sara Rodriguez, the 13th District State Assemblywoman from the suburban Milwaukee area, easily won the Democratic nomination for Lt. Governor and carried the party's vote in the county with 1,001 votes.

Eric Toney may have won the statewide Republican primary in the attorney general race to challenge Democratic incumbent Josh Kaul, but Karen Mueller won a tight race in the county. Mueller received 1,314 votes, while Toney got 1,113 and Adam Jarchow earned 1,097.

Amy Lynn Loudenbeck, the Republican nominee against Democratic incumbent Doug La Follette in the Secretary of State race, also carried the county in a close race against Jay Schroeder. Loudenbeck received 1,540 votes to Schroeder's 1,424. La Follette more than doubled up challenger Alexia Sabor with an 892-410 margin in the Democratic primary.

The state treasurer race was open with Sarah Godlewski stepping down to pursue a Democratic nomination for the U.S. Senate, which was won by current Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes.

On the Democratic side, Aaron Richardson carried the county with 562 votes, while Gillian Battino received 419 and Angelito Tenorio got 260. For the GOP, John Leiber easily defeated Orlando Owens with a margin of 2,141-1,197.

Barnes easily defeated seven other Democratic candidates for the U.S. Senate nomination in the county with 1,029 votes, following suit with the state overall. He will face Republican incumbent Ron Johnson in November.

Brad Pfaff may have won the Democratic nomination to face Republican Derrick Van Orden for the 3rd U.S. Congress District seat, but Rebecca Cooke carried Juneau County with 365 votes. Pfaff came in second with 267.

7th U.S. Congress District Rep. Tom Tiffany easily defeated David Kunelius II in the Republican primary in the county and in the state 843-170. Tiffany will be challenged by Democrat Richard Ausman in November.

Incumbent 17th District State Sen. Howard Marklein (R-Spring Green) will defend his seat against Democratic challenger Pat Skogen in the general election. 50th District Assemblyman Tony Kurtz (R-Wonewoc) will look to fend off Democrat Michael Leuth in November as well.