Zumba instructor maintaining fitness through music in Juneau County

Juneau County residents looking for Zumba instruction have a full-time instructor they can reach out to.

Julie Ann Coggins, a Mauston resident for 25-plus years, has run a Zumba program for more than 10 years in the city and in other communities throughout the county. She teaches classes in various facilities, including the Mauston Community Pool at Gordon R. Olson Middle School in the city.

Her business — Zumba Fitness by Julie — extends beyond county boundaries as well. She is starting a course at Heart Strong Fitness Studio in Tomah on April 26 and has done instruction on winter vacations to Mexico and Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic.

"I've always been a girl who likes health and fitness, and I went to a Zumba class about 11 years ago," said Coggins, who also mentioned a previous Zumba teacher in the area. "She encouraged me to be an instructor, so I did (starting) in April of '12. At first, I just did it for fun, like a night or two for a little extra cash because I loved it. But as time progressed, situations changed and I started getting more licensing."

She has taught Zumba classes at schools, churches, community centers and dance studios, among other places. Mauston, New Lisbon, Elroy, Camp Douglas, Necedah, and Kendall are among communities where Coggins has taught. People of all ages have taken classes with Coggins, from children coming with their mothers to senior citizens.

Coggins received licenses in four areas of Zumba and offered "specialty classes" on occasion, which she said became popular and eventually led her to do full-time instruction. Her licenses are in Zumba Gold, which emphasizes fitness for older adults, Zumba Aqua, which deals with water training, Zumba Toning, which focuses on core work, and Zumba Strong.

Zumba Gold is Coggins's most popular course which, despite its emphasis on older adults, she said is open to people of all ages. She also said Zumba Aqua is very popular and cited the benefits of having the community pool.

"She radiates positivity and joy," said Chris Brandt, a student and long-time friend of Coggins, in an email. "She is a hidden jewel in our communities. Her desire to help others be healthy is a constant."

Coggins mentioned the limited fitness options in the Mauston area outside of Anytime Fitness. She also talked about the impact of COVID-19 on group fitness activities. During the pandemic, Coggins began doing virtual Zumba instruction and still does it occasionally.

"When COVID hit, I redid my living room," said Coggins. "I have a hardwood floor. Luckily, I have an old home, so it was perfect. I moved my computer out into my living room, bought ring lighting, put a camera up, and I taught virtually through all of the lockdown."

Another inspiration for Coggins's Zumba instruction is her education and work history in radio. She worked as a DJ and has always loved music, which she says is the key to success in Zumba. A combination of Latin music rhythms with current pop music is the music that drives Zumba, according to Coggins, who cited artists like Cardi B and Pitbull.

"I've always had the love of music and I've never lost it," said Coggins. "I believe that is what makes me also a good Zumba instructor. Music is what drives me and Zumba is a music-based fitness program."

Zumba Fitness by Julie is active on social media. Coggins has Facebook and Instagram accounts with the business name.

Prior to becoming full-time with Zumba instruction, Coggins worked as an optician for a Mauston ophthalmologist. Her work included fitting patients for glasses and dispensing contacts.