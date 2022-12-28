Local snowmobile club shuts down trails ahead of warm weather

After two snowstorms and much effort to groom the trails, the New Lisbon Winter Wanderers announced that their routes were closed as of Wednesday morning, Dec. 28. Anyone who uses the trails will be trespassing.

Despite the county having received several inches of snow, temperatures are expected to rise past 40 degrees over the next week. The club worked overtime after the last storm to ensure that there were, at least, a few short days for snowmobilers to enjoy the trails before the weather turned.

“We had a lot of trails that weren’t open because of the storm damage,” Jerry Van Natta, the president of the Winter Wanderers said. “What we have (open) is around Germantown and into Elroy and near Highway 21.”

However, many clubs around the county had trouble keeping any trails clear after December’s first big snowfall. Lyndon Knights Snowmobile Club stated that even if there were enough snow, there would be a significant delay in the trail’s opening due to the “mess” of downed trees and a shortage of volunteers to clear them.

Clubs in Monroe County were unable to open many trails over the holiday weekend due to their volunteers being overworked.

“We know this does not make some people happy, but we are doing what we can to open as soon as possible,” Snowmobile Trails of Monroe County (STMC) stated. “These dedicated volunteers are getting (fewer) in numbers each year, as well as getting older.”

Van Natta noted that the Winter Wanderers aren't as short on helping hands as their fellow clubs. The closing of several businesses and workplaces due to the blizzard-like conditions ahead of Christmas meant that many of its volunteers were able to come in and help out during the day.

Still, organizations are almost always looking for new volunteers. Van Natta urged those interested in grooming trails to reach out to their local club on Facebook to assist ahead of the next snowfall.

“We’re going to need more snow before we can ride again,” he said.