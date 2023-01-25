Masks recommended in Juneau, Adams County as COVID cases rise

The Juneau County Health Department is once again recommending that all residents wear a mask in indoor, public places as cases rise across the area.

Both Juneau and Adams are experiencing high community levels of COVID-19, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. They are the only counties in Wisconsin at this designation, with Jackson County reporting a medium level of transmission.

“There's a few metrics the CDC uses to measure community levels. There's a case rate per 100,000 people, and then there's new COVID-19 admissions per 100,000. That is really where we've jumped in January,” said Tina Burch, a Juneau County public health supervisor.

The county has seen a 150% change in new hospital admissions with confirmed COVID-19 from the previous week. That number includes residents in local hospitals as well as those transferred to larger systems in Tomah or Hillsboro.

The county’s jump in admissions reflects the amount of severe COVID-19 disease within the community. Burch stated that an increase in cases is expected, especially after the holiday season when residents are traveling and celebrating in large groups. However, harsher cases of COVID are more common in unvaccinated populations.

“The purpose of the vaccine is to prevent hospitalizations,” Burch said. “We know that people who get the vaccine can still get COVID, but it's supposed to prevent those severe symptoms that cause people to be hospitalized.”

In Juneau, 50.1% of the population is vaccinated with the primary series; 14.6% have their boosters. Adams has only a slight edge, with 58.6% of residents vaccinated. Both counties are experiencing similar levels of new cases per 100,000 residents — 65 for Juneau and 69 in Adams. These numbers are acceptable and even comparable to other areas of the state.

Where the counties differentiate is in admissions. Nearly one-third of newly reported cases are being admitted, which is a stark difference to neighboring counties like Portage or Monroe which are seeing two to four admitted patients.

“It goes back to our vaccine rates right here in Juneau County. We were holding steady, and in Adams, they're just a little bit above us,” Burch added.

Recommendations for counties with high community levels include avoiding non-essential indoor activities in public, self-testing, getting vaccinated and staying home when sick.

And, of course, wearing a high-quality mask.

The Juneau County Health Department will continue offering free vaccine clinics every Friday with some options for appointment for those unable to attend. On Feb. 9, the Wonewoc American Legion will host a vaccine and booster clinic in partnership with the Central Wisconsin Community Action Council to give away a $50 Kwik Trip gift card with every shot administered.

The health department will continue to offer no-cost vaccines until April, after which the Emergency declaration in Wisconsin is expected to be lifted.