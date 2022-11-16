Mauston approves 2023 operating budget

The Mauston Common Council unanimously approved the city’s 2023 operating budget at its meeting on Nov. 15.

The operating budget includes personnel costs and annual facility operating costs. Any major projects or one-time purchases the city intends to make will be represented in the capital budget, which is expected to be finalized in December.

In total, the city’s proposed operating budget amounts to $5,705,037. This reflects a 9.5% increase from the previous year.

The jump can be seen in the city’s public safety, public works and development expenditures. City Administrator Randy Reeg noted that Mauston under-budgeted for the police and fire department’s utilities this year, so additional money was set aside this time around for fuel, heating and electricity. Some costs, especially in public works, come from needed maintenance or repairs associated with last June's tornado.

The mill rate is not yet set in stone and estimates are not public; the city will release the rate when final equated values and school tax credits data come through.

“We’ll calculate those numbers when we get the final data from the Department of Revenue,” Reeg stated.