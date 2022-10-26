Mauston city council approves Cuppa Mudd relocation

The Mauston city council unanimously approved plans to relocate Cuppa Mudd Espresso at its meeting Wednesday night.

Cuppa Mudd, a drive-thru coffee kiosk located on Gateway Avenue, applied to move following the council’s approval of a new Dunkin' Donuts in the same location earlier this month. The proposed new spot would follow the same business model as the current coffee shop with drive-up service only and no seating.

The kiosk would be located on McEvoy Street next to the McDonald’s, just a half-mile from its previous location on the other side of the I-90/94 and WIS 82 interchange.

The lot there is currently vacant. Cuppa Mudd owner Joel Oneill expressed to the council that they submitted two building options: one to address the short term needs for Cuppa Mudd to move due to the Dunkin' Donuts development and another to function as their long-term home.

The temporary structure, according to Oneill, is already built and ready to go.

“It's just timing now, whether we’ll be able to hold off till spring,” he explained.

The city’s Plan Commission recommended the relocation to the council with some stipulations. Cuppa Mudd’s initial permit would be temporary — a 12-month trial period is needed to gauge the cafe’s impact on traffic. All surfaces must be concrete or blacktop so that no dirt or gravel will be tracked back onto the road. Additionally, all traffic circulation must be one-way from Kennedy Street and exiting onto McEvoy Street. Curbing should be added to make sure that drivers follow the marked route.

"We want the traffic exiting far enough back so that it's nowhere near the stop sign there or the crosswalk," City Administrator Randy Reeg added.

The Common Council added its own conditions. Before the plans are formally executed, a lease agreement between Cuppa Mudd and the landowners will need to be presented. All past-due balances Cuppa Mudd has with the city will also have to be paid.