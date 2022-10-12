Mauston City Council approves Dunkin' Donuts, liquor license for Best Western

The Mauston City Council unanimously approved an application Tuesday to build a Dunkin’ Donuts on Gateway Avenue.

The city’s Plan Commission voted to recommend plans for the chain coffee shop last week after a brief exchange with the applicant, Jamie Navis of JTN Westfield Investments. Navis relayed that the drive-thru cafe could be ready early next year. The project is expected to cost about $450,000, he has said.

The Dunkin’ would be located in what is now an empty lot between the BP gas station and Chinese Buffet.

After a public hearing in which no residents registered to speak, the application passed with no discussion.

The City Council also approved a liquor license application from HVM Motel Inc. The Emerald Lounge inside the Best Western off of Highway 82 has been able to serve alcohol since Wednesday.

During the Plan Commission meeting last week, Navis said plans for the Dunkin' include patio seating.

“It’d be a change for the better. We’ll clean it up,” he said.

“That’s what we’re looking for … a better look as you’re heading off that interstate and heading into town,” Mayor Dennis Nielsen commented.

The proposal saw resounding approval from all members of the commission, and the recommendation was made with a unanimous vote.

“I’d give it two ayes if it could be done by winter!” commission member Brian McGuire said.