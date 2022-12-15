Mauston city council approves study for another hotel

After months of debate, the Mauston Common Council has moved forward to conduct a hotel feasibility study. The results of the study could determine whether or not another hotel comes to the city.

Three hotel developers had already expressed interest in Mauston, with each requesting a feasibility study as a requirement to move forward. The city would have to initiate the study but could then hand the results off to developers.

Two parties acknowledged that they would share the cost of the study if they had an exclusivity arrangement and a memorandum of understanding in place regarding future development.

“I like the idea of a downtown hotel,” District 4 Alder Vicki Wards and owner of the Victorian Manor Bed and Breakfast said. “It directly competes with me, but it would be a phenomenal thing.”

The proposed hotel wouldn’t necessarily be located downtown, but likely in one of the newly established Tax Incremental Financing districts. By slating the location in either the downtown area or eastern Mauston, the city can dip into public financing to fund the study.

After reviewing the three options, the council sided with Hotel R&D, LLC. The proprietor of Hotel R&D has performed over 500 market studies and worked directly with three family-owned motels, Marriott Inn, Hilton Garden Inn and an independent waterpark resort in Wisconsin Dells.

Hotel R&D has already submitted a proposal and offered to evaluate Mauston independently for $8,000. The hotel consulting firm agreed to analyze what kind of impact a new hotel would have on existing lodging operations and the surrounding community, including taxes and additional development.

Members of the council argued that the city hasn’t spent money on studies to lure other establishments to the city.

“We haven’t done (a study) for a grocery store. We haven’t done it for pharmacies. We haven’t done it for retail. We’ve done downtown studies up the wazoo,” District 6 Alder Rick Noe objected. “If you can’t keep three hotels anywhere near capacity, how do you justify a fourth?”

City Administrator Randy Reeg pointed out that the interested hotel developers already have contracted clientele.

“At least two of the three wouldn’t be in direct competition,” Reeg said. “They wouldn’t be taking business away from somebody else. It would be people that will be coming here to stay rather than going another 100 miles down the highway.”

A noted benefit of the Hotel R&D proposal was the ability for the city to suspend the study and recoup some of the cost. The firm offered to present an initial analysis that would summarize their preliminary conclusions. If the results show that Mauston can’t support a new lodging development, the city wouldn’t be charged for the remainder of the work.

“If it got to the midpoint of the study and the numbers look bad, we still have $4,250,” Reeg reasoned.

The council voted 5-2, with Noe and Jim Allaby, District 7, against initiating the study.