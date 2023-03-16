The Mauston city council re-approved an apartment building at 117 LaCrosse St. following concerns that the property wasn’t being maintained Tuesday night.

Bob Skaer, the long-time owner of the downtown building, sold it in 2018. He re-acquired the building a year later, and he went back to operating the property as an apartment building without applying for a permit.

Skaer eventually went through the process, but the city denied his request due to ongoing health and safety issues at the property. There was later an agreement that Mauston would stop issuing fines if Skaer made “base improvements” to the building.

“He did comply,” Zoning Administrator Tony Goodman said. “The city went with fire inspectors, a building inspector and some other staff who walked through the building, and I think there might have been a few small things, but (Skaer had) completed everything that was required for him to complete at that time.”

The property is allowed to function as an apartment building for a 12-month time period. After that, the city council will decide whether to renew, modify or revoke its permit. The council’s decision also hinges on the Skaer’s ability to pass one more inspection with no fire code violations.

“The Planning Commission’s focus was that they would just like to see Mr. Skaer be more proactive. Staying on top of it, as far as maintaining the property in the practices as a landlord,” Goodman added.

A neighbor of the property, Steven Williams, addressed the council and warned them of issues he’d witnessed with one of the building’s tenants. He asked that when the inspection does happen, the city makes sure the apartments are livable.

“He’s a hoarder with garbage outside of the premises,” Williams stated. “I was getting cockroaches and bedbugs. Bob just sprayed for them and I’m getting cockroaches still from his apartment.”

The council voted unanimously to issue a conditional-use permit to 117 LaCrosse St.

Taxi-Turvy

The Mauston city council also voted to approve a $25 taxicab license fee for both drivers and vehicles. The city had previously set its license fee at zero, likely because staff didn’t think that any service would apply besides the city’s own Shared Ride Taxi.

But with a renewed interest in public transportation throughout Juneau County — including the county board’s subsidized Lyft and Uber program — Mauston recently received an inquiry.

New services will be subjected to vehicle inspections by the police chief. Drivers will need a valid driver’s license as well as clean driving and criminal records.