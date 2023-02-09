Tammy Berg and her husband have three children, their youngest being an 8-year-old daughter.

They moved into their house near the heart of Mauston’s historic downtown area in 2012, but they didn’t know that their new home would come with a constant state of unease.

The curtains in the front of their house stay closed day and night. In the summertime, when their daughter wants to swim in their pool, Berg and her husband do whatever they can to obscure the view into their backyard from the street.

“My husband will park his truck, blocking it. If anything happened, mama bear would be out. It wouldn’t be nice,” Berg said. “On our own property, we have to protect our own child. We shouldn’t have to do that.”

Directly across from Berg’s residence sits 108 Wisconsin Street. It’s a modest two-story duplex, and it’s served as a rental property since 1997. The City of Mauston is contemplating legal action that would evict its tenants — at least three sex offenders.

The city council voted to serve the property, a supportive housing facility, with a notice that it was operating against zoning regulations in December. The house is rented by ATTIC Correctional Services. The private, non-profit agency runs a variety of correctional treatment centers, transitional housing facilities and rehabs across the state.

ATTIC maintains a contract with the Wisconsin Department of Corrections to house and service individuals who are exiting prison.

City Administrator Randy Reeg wrote in a memo to the council that Mauston Police Chief Michael Zilisch had brought the house to his attention during a “routine communication.” He said that there was some historic knowledge of 108 Wisconsin Street’s functions among city staff, but that they could not find any evidence of an agreement or conditional-use permit being issued.

The chief’s statement at the council’s December meeting told a different story for the city’s cause for scrutiny.

“Recently, we were advised that we were going to have several rather contentious offenders being released from other parts of the state, and that this was a transitional place that they could go to because it’s part of the (Office of Corrections),” Chief Zilisch stated at the meeting.

He explained that other local facilities have requirements that prevent them from releasing occupants into counties where they didn’t offend.

“That protects us from having sex offenders released within our community all the time,” he explained.

Council members jumped at the suggestion that individuals were being brought in from other areas of the state. Alder Leanna Hagen, District 3, cut in, speaking in favor of the facility. She noted that some of 108 Wisconsin Street’s residents are from the Mauston area and are being rightfully released back into the city.

Most recently, the police department notified the public that long-time resident and registered sex offender James D. Kern was being re-released into the city and would be living at 108 Wisconsin Street. Two other sex offenders have been registered at that address as recently as December 2022. All were convicted in either Juneau or Sauk County.

Some 80% of ATTIC’s clients in Mauston are local to the area. The others received their charges within the county and therefore have to be on supervision in the area.

Clients stay at 108 Wisconsin Street for approximately 90 days, allowing them time to look for employment, find permanent housing and attend treatment services. Staff members from ATTIC complete checks on the property three times per day and night at varying times to ensure compliance. The agency boasts a collaborative relationship with the Mauston Police which it claims to have fostered over the years.

Zilisch stated that he could not recall how many times the police department has been called out to the property, but said they’ve arrested people “plenty of times” over the last two years.

“Until recently, it was really kind of working. But we realize now there’s nothing there that allows them to do what they’re doing. It’s a business in a residential area,” he concluded.

The council voted 5-2 to enforce the district’s zoning regulations and initiate contact with the property owner, with Hagen and Donna McGinley, Dis. 5, opposed.

“Let’s say somebody has been cooking meth for 20 years, and we found out today. That doesn’t mean they get to stay and keep cooking meth there because they’ve been doing it for 20 years,” Reeg said.

“It’s still an illegal use.”

The devil is in the details

The City of Mauston’s argument hinges on a legal technicality. They believe 108 Wisconsin Street is operating as a boarding house which is not a permitted use in the SR-4 zoning district in which it’s located.

Even if a permit were issued and Mauston misplaced its own records, it wouldn’t change the fact that it’s illegal to offer that kind of lodging in a residential property. There is no statute of limitations on zoning code violations.

Property owners Nicholas and Samantha Stormoen argue that they are operating well within the limits of the law.

The couple bought the property in 2015. They’re the house’s third owners in recent years, and they decided to continue renting the house to ATTIC at the time of purchase. Nicholas Stormoen stated that the property is zoned SR-4 and operates as a Community Living Arrangement for one-to-eight residents — which is explicitly permitted according to Mauston’s own ordinances.

A boarding house is defined as a residence renting rooms that do not contain a private bathroom. The Stormoens do not rent rooms.

“I don’t know why (the city is acting) now, but these people are still going to need places to live. They have to be in the area and this is where they’re being checked on,” Stormoen said. “We provide security for the neighborhood.”

He staunchly views his contract with ATTIC as mutually beneficial to the community. It’s better for ATTIC’s clients to be closely monitored than loosely supervised in private dwellings.

ATTIC Correctional Services seconds this claim. The agency rents the property directly from the Stormoens and pays monthly. Residents do not pay rent to the landlord or the agency, which may skirt Mauston’s definition of a boarding house.

Their clients aren’t all sex offenders, either. ATTIC houses individuals who have no other place to go; they accept those who don’t have family or can’t immediately find a landlord willing to rent to them.

“We’ve been there. We’re not a boarding house. We don’t collect rents. Under the zoning, we’re residential,” Vicki Trebian, CEO of ATTIC, stated. “Wow, to kick people out and create a homeless situation… is really not good for their reentry back into the city of Mauston.”

ATTIC isn’t sure why Mauston is taking an interest in their zoning now, either. As Trebian puts in, the city should be proud of their service and the opportunities it affords to formerly incarcerated citizens. She sent a letter to the city council on Feb. 1 that she hopes will clear up any concerns.

“I was talking to our area supervisor, and she didn’t understand what was going on. There hasn’t been a big incident recently or any issues,” Trebian said.

Planning and Zoning Commissioner Tony Goodman did not respond to requests for comment, but City Administrator Reeg clarified that the city has not yet served the Stormoens with any kind of cease-and-desist notice. They believe that 108 Wisconsin Street is a boarding house but also recognize that the Stormoen’s definition of community living arrangement might apply.

“If they both apply, which one would rule? How much do we want to spend in taxpayer money to argue in court over it?” Reeg asked. “The council would have to make the decision, but they’ll take a lot of direction from the city attorney.”

A statewide issue

Wisconsin policymakers have long struggled to find homes for its released sex offenders. In response, “return-to-sender” proposals have popped up again and again.

In 2019, Gov. Tony Evers vetoed a bipartisan bill that would have lifted state restrictions on how close sex offenders can live to schools. The bill would have required offenders be placed in their home county after being released from prison while repealing a state law that prevents sexually violent individuals from living less than 1,500 feet from schools, public parks or places of worship.

The measure passed the state Assembly and Senate unanimously. In Evers’ veto message, he wrote that weakening current protections would put children at risk.

Lawmakers theorized that the bill could have returned control to local entities, instead of allowing the state to place sex offenders in any county they see fit. The State Public Defender’s Office testified that out-of-county placements happen because counties can’t find a place for offenders that meet the 1,500-foot requirement.

Without facilities like 108 Wisconsin Street, it becomes more likely that Juneau County’s released sex offenders will find themselves unhoused or being placed in other areas of the state.

A problem within a problem

In August 2021, ATTIC made the house’s upper apartment available, and the Wisconsin DOC awarded them funding to provide services to an additional two tenants. They are now able to work with up to four clients at their Mauston property at a time.

Before that, the Stormoens routinely rented the upstairs unit to clients who were coming to the end of their time with the agency. They continued living in the same house, only unsupervised.

Should the city move forward with legal action against the facility, 108 Wisconsin Street’s tenants may have limited options, and the state could lose four beds for formerly incarcerated citizens.

“They would be homeless. Some of these clients…They’ve burned bridges. Some of them have rules of probation or parole where they can’t live with their significant other, so they can’t go home. They need us to bridge that gap,” Trebian said.

The Bergs understand ATTIC’s dilemma. Their neighbors are people, and people need to live somewhere. But after a decade living across from a rotating cast of sex offenders, they want to see the agency take a heavier hand with their clients.

If the supportive living facility is forced to move because of a technicality, so be it.

“If there are sex offenders over there, why are they walking the streets? I don’t care if they have an ankle bracelet; you don’t know who they’re talking to,” Berg said. “If they’re going to be living in a place with children, then they should know better.”

The Mauston Common Council is set to discuss 108 Wisconsin Street and the city’s next steps, at its Feb. 14 meeting.