Mauston looks to apply for affordable housing development grant

Mauston has an opportunity to apply for a federal grant to aid with the redevelopment of unused commercial space into affordable housing.

The grant, offered by the Department of Housing and Urban Development, could potentially reshape the city’s historic downtown business district. City Administrator Randy Reeg expressed that applying would be a long shot — there are only two grants available at a half-million dollars apiece.

“It’s exceptionally unlikely that we will get it… but we might as well roll the dice,” he said. “If we can get a half a million-dollar windfall for housing in our downtown, we might as well go for it.”

The catch? Property owners still need to buy in.

While the city of Mauston would serve as the grant applicant, a specific building or project must be identified, and the property owner must agree to the scope of the initiative.

“We definitely have to have a partner who is willing to invest in their building and are interested in doing something while understanding that there’s going to be a ton of strings attached,” Reeg said.

Those “strings” could be additional regulations, federally approved wage rates for labor and agreeing to limitations on what can be charged for rent.

However, the grant funds could complement the two tax incremental districts in the downtown area that the city established in October. Projects can leverage public financing as a subsidy for redevelopment as well as qualify for other housing funds the city has to invest.

“If awarded, (tax incremental financing) could actually supplement this grant and make an even bigger project feasible,” Reeg added.

The city is still waiting on the results of a housing analysis, which the common council approved a community development planning firm to conduct in June. The study is meant to analyze Mauston’s needs and population projections while offering suggestions of different types of housing that could be built throughout the city. The analysis is set to be complete in early 2023.

Preparing a grant application for affordable housing before seeing the study’s long-awaited results may seem like putting the cart before the horse. However, with the grant’s deadline closing in, the city doesn’t have time to wait.

“Ideally, I would like that housing study to be done first,” Reeg said. “But I’m sure that the housing study is going to tell us that we need more affordable housing in town. There’s no question that it’ll say that.”

Two property owners have already signaled some level of interest but have yet to confirm that they will go through with the process. The city is asking all interested parties to step forward before the holidays.

The grant application is due by the end of January.