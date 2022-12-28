Mauston man charged with attempted sexual assault of a child

A Mauston man was charged on Tuesday with attempting to sexually assault a child and using a computer to facilitate a child sex crime, according to the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office.

Jonathan O. Tonyan, 38, was arrested following a month-long undercover investigation conducted by the Sheriff’s department with the Wisconsin Department of Justice Internet Crimes against Child Task Force.

Court documents show that Tonyan was also charged with bail jumping and possession of methamphetamine, both for which he is a repeat offender.

Use of a computer to facilitate a child sex crime is a Class C felony in Wisconsin, and carries a penalty of up to 25 years in prison followed by 15 years of extended supervision and a $100,000 fine.

“These charges are merely accusations of criminal conduct where probable cause existed for an arrest,” Sheriff Brent H. Oleson stated in a press release. “Mr. Tonyan is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.”

Tonyan was charged in August with resisting an officer and is waiting for his January plea hearing. In Kenosha County, he has previously been found guilty of damage to property, disorderly conduct, battery, possession of drug paraphernalia and theft of moveable property.

The Sheriff's Department did not immediately respond to requests for further information.

Tonyan’s bond will be set at 2:30 on Wednesday.