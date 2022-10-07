Mauston Plan Commission recommends plans for new Dunkin Donuts

Mauston may soon be “running on Dunkin’."

The city’s Plan Commission voted to recommend plans to build a Dunkin Donuts at its meeting Wednesday night.

The zoning application was submitted by JTN Westfield Investments, which previously brought another fast food chain, Arby's, to Mauston. The proposed drive-thru-only café would be located in the empty lot between the BP and China Buffet on Gateway Avenue.

Jamie Navis, owner of the investment company, added that the plans do include patio seating.

“It’d be a change for the better. We’ll clean it up,” he said.

JTN Westfield already owns the land and estimates that the $450,000 project could be complete early next year.

“That’s what we’re looking for… a better look as you’re heading off that interstate and heading into town,” Mayor Dennis Nielsen commented.

The proposal saw resounding approval from all members of the commission, and the recommendation was made with a unanimous vote.

“I’d give it two Aye’s if it could be done by winter!” Brian McGuire said.

The plans will next move to the Common Council, where a public hearing will be held for residents to provide feedback.

Expansion to St. Vincent's

The Plan Commission also unanimously voted to approve a conditional use permit for St. Vincent De Paul.

The submitted application noted that three small structures would be demolished at 925 W State St. in favor of a new, larger building complete with solar panels.

While the applicant was not present, a representative from St. Vincent’s expressed to members of the commission before the meeting that the new structure was needed for additional storage.