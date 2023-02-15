Chief Michael Zilisch presented the Mauston Police Department’s annual report at the city’s Common Council meeting Tuesday night, emphasizing a focus on “community-oriented policing.”

“That’s our traffic stops or our building checks. That’s us just getting out in the community,” Zilisch explained.

Zilisch did not provide specific numbers of incidents but referenced an uptick in traffic enforcement and the department’s response to crashes and quality-of-life issues.

“One of my biggest pushes since I became chief was to really get our guys in the community and really be visible,” he said. “As you can see, we’ve been increasing those numbers steadily every single year.”

In total, the department had 15,894 calls for service in 2021. The Juneau County Sheriff’s office reported 21,900 calls, putting Mauston just 6,000 calls behind.

Chief Zilisch did not provide a copy of the annual report to the Star-Times. He stated that it would be available to the public within a week.

Ongoing uncertainty over living facility

The council went into a closed session regarding a “land use dispute” promptly after calling the meeting to order, presumably to discuss a living facility in Mauston that houses individuals recently released from prison.

Currently, at least three sex offenders reside there.

A vote was held at their December meeting to enforce the district’s zoning regulations and initiate contact with the property owner at 108 Wisconsin Street. City Administrator Randy Reeg brought forward the issue, believing that the residence was operating as a boarding house which is not a permitted use in the SR-4 zoning district in which it’s located.

The renter, ATTIC Correctional Services, and the property owners, Nicholas and Amanda Stormoen, have since responded. They argue that the house is functioning as a “Community Living Arrangement” which is explicitly allowed in the city’s own ordinances. Boarding houses entail renting rooms without private bathrooms individually; ATTIC rents the entire house.

The council reconvened with nothing to report from the closed discussion. They did not signal if the city would move forward with legal action.

“By ordering a cease and desist to me and my wife, the city of Mauston is misusing resources that will end up being used for legal fees to argue semantics over a boarding house versus a community living arrangement,” Stormoen said to the council. “The cease-and-desist order will not stop offenders from living amongst community members. They will just be guaranteed less supervision.”

With no other speakers registered, Council President Rick Noe closed the citizens’ address.