Mauston School District ‘meets expectations’ but sees dip in state report card score

Mauston School District as a whole is meeting expectations despite a dip in its ratings, according to the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction report card for school districts in the state.

“We’re not content. We’re not satisfied. Meeting expectations is fine, but it’s about being the best that we can be,” District Superintendent Joel Heesch stated.

The DPI published its public and choice school and district report cards for the 2021-22 school year last week Tuesday. The state department has been producing the district report cards for a decade as part of the state accountability system for every publicly funded school and district in the state.

Report cards cover four major areas: Student Achievement, School Growth, Target Group Outcomes and On-Track to Graduation rates and postsecondary preparation. The scores in each category are weighted and combined, which leads to an overall score ranging from 0 to 100.

Scores are as follows:

Fails to meet expectations—0-52.9

Meets few expectations—52-62.9

Meets expectations—63-72.9

Exceeds expectations—73-82.9

Significantly exceeds expectations—83-100

The Mauston School District brought home an overall score of 67.3, an almost 7-point drop from 2021 with decreases in growth and achievement.

After receiving a failing grade in 2016, the district has fought to raise its score year after year. In 2019, the district received an overall marking of 71.7, at the high end of the range for meeting expectations. Mauston’s score climbed to 74.4 last year; no report cards were distributed in 2020.

The district’s slightly lower score reflects a statewide trend. About 84% of Wisconsin public schools met or exceeded state expectations for the 2021-22 school year, down from about 87% the prior year.

Despite a fallback, Mauston still met expectations in district growth while scoring the same or higher than 28.0% of districts in the state in students being on-track to graduation. The district saw shortfalls in achievement and target group outcomes, but it didn’t outright fail either category.

“We have reviewed the data, and we are going to make every effort that we can to make sure we get those points back… We have the right staff, great students and incredibly dedicated administrators,” Heesch added.

“We are going to get the job done.”

Breaking down scores

The Mauston School District consists of seven schools, with each individual school receiving their own report card. Olson Middle School scored the highest, earning the distinction of “exceeds expectations.” Mauston High School scored in the “meets expectations” category, and iLEAD Charter School met “few expectations” as measured on the state report card.

Lyndon Station Elementary, Mauston Montessori Charter School and West Side Elementary received alternate report cards as they have lower enrollment numbers. All made “satisfactory progress.”

Notably, Mauston High had strong levels of achievement and growth in mathematics, lower levels of absenteeism and graduated more students than comparable schools in the state. While iLEAD Charter School faltered in its overall score, it too had an above-average rate of graduation at 97.5%.

Olson Middle’s attendance levels were higher this year and its chronic absenteeism rates were lower than the state average. Principal Jack Hammer noted that the school identified students early on in the year that had previously struggled with attendance and made efforts to determine what was keeping them from class.

“I have confidence that our students will keep getting better as time goes on. We’ve done the best we can to give them the facilities for learning and, hopefully, that becomes an incentive for them,” said school board member Betty Kryka.

Other Juneau County school districts meeting expectations include Necedah, 62.4; Wonewoc-Union Center, 63.8; New Lisbon, 64.7; and the Wisconsin Dells, 68.3.