Mauston to require permits for gatherings of more than 50 people, waive fees for nonprofits

The Mauston Common Council approved several updates Tuesday night to the city’s policies ahead of the 2023 events season — including requiring a permit for gatherings with more than 50 attendees.

The council first decided to stick with its current parade route extending from Tremont Street and following Division Street to Elmberta Street, with the option for moving in either direction. Mauston had four parades in 2022 on the new route, which was established after the Waukesha Christmas Parade attack with the help of the Mauston Police Department to improve public safety.

City Administrator Randy Reeg said the route had been a success from a safety and logistics standpoint.

In a further nod to public safety, the council also adopted a requirement that coordinators of special events with more than 50 people in attendance apply for a special events permit. Previously, groups of any size were allowed to hold events in public, off street spaces, without communicating with the city. In most cases, only a park reservation was required.

Council members noted that requiring a permit application would alert the city and emergency services to large events that may require support. Applications would also prepare the police department to respond in case of an accident or a noise complaint.

There is no fee to apply.

“The thing is, I can have 50 people at one of the park shelters for a cookout there and I don’t need anything from the city to do it,” said Ald. Darryl Teske, District 2.

“Well, 50 people in the wrong place can be a lot of people,” District 1 Ald. Dennis Emery responded. “If the police do get a call, they’ll know what to expect from the size of the crowd.”

The discussion steered toward requiring permits for events in private places, with Teske and Reeg referencing festivities at St Patrick's Catholic Church that can draw up to a thousand people. Even if the event doesn’t require a street closure, the city may have to change its operations to accommodate the crowd.

The council agreed to move forward with requiring a permit for events with more than 50 people in public spaces only, but may take up whether to extend the requirement to private property in the future.

The council also approved a police adopted last fall allowing for a waiver of fees for events held by local nonprofits that pledge their proceeds to a local charitable effort. In 2023, for-profit groups that pledge their proceeds may also be exempt from paying fees, however, there will he hoops to jump through.

"Those funds have to run through the city. That's a requirement from our insurance company," Reeg added. "That would be our checkstop to make sure someone isn't just saying they're donating to a nonprofit. Because in the end, we would be turning those funds over."

Pay raise for Judge Taake

The Council also approved a pay raise for the position of municipal court judge from $8,000 to $10,000 in 2023. The city made an allotment for the raise in its 2023 budget in an effort to gradually increase Judge Mike Taake's wages to an "appropriate level" over the next several years.