Meet the candidates for Juneau County sheriff

While the ballot may only have one name on it, the race for Juneau County Sheriff is heating up.

Undersheriff Andrew Zobal will be running as the Republican nominee and Steven Johnson is looking to make ground as a write-in candidate. Democratic votes were scattered with no official candidates, meaning that there will not be a Democrat running for sheriff.

Zobal worked as a police officer in Mauston for 21 years before assuming the role of undersheriff at the Juneau County Sheriff’s Department following the retirement of Craig Stuchlik. He was endorsed earlier this year by Sheriff Brent Oleson, who stated he was confident Zobal could lead in a "professional and positive manner."

“Being sheriff of Juneau County has been a lifelong goal and dream of mine. I was fortunate enough to spend my whole life and law enforcement career here,” Zobal said.

Zobal’s platform centers on addressing and improving how the department responds to mental health crises. As a former school liaison police officer, he saw the effects that emotions and circumstances could have on a student’s actions, and he hopes to bring that perspective over to how officers interact with adults.

“We need to be very cautious on how we treat people, because in their eyes, it could be the worst day of their life,” Zobal explained. “We would need to be sensitive to that. Even though we are law enforcement, a lot of times we're counselors too.”

For the undersheriff, that means expanding mental health training for deputies and continuing to offer mental health and substance use counseling in the Juneau County Jail.

“The more that we can make that process easier for these people… It makes it easier on us. And if something does come up in the future, we hope that they feel more comfortable reaching out to the department for resources,” he added.

After losing to Zobal in the August partisan primary by 1,350 votes, Johnson has continued his campaign, announcing in early October that supporters should re-erect their lawn signs.

He’s running to be a “constitutional” sheriff, with his goals centered on protecting the rights of Juneau County residents. Endorsed by Richard Mack, an anti-government activist and former sheriff of Graham County, Arizona, Johnson believes in strong counties — which begins with having a freedom-focused sheriff.

“The Constitution needs to be protected. People's rights need to be protected. I believe our country is in big trouble, and people need to start standing up and doing their part,” Johnson said. “I feel that I have the experience to step up to the plate and help protect our country.”

Johnson previously served as the police chief for Norwalk and Wilton in Monroe County. He’s a veteran with experience as a rescue diver, bailiff and school liaison officer. While this is Zobal's first time running for sheriff, Johnson made a vie for Monroe County's position in 2010.

He stated that he went into the service to follow in his father’s footsteps — Deputy Sheriff Steven Johnson of the Juneau sheriff's department was struck and killed by a tractor trailer while taking measurements at the scene of an accident in 1980.

"I've always been there for others and loved taking care of people. I wanted to walk in my father's shoes, so that's what I did," Johnson said.

His campaign promises include establishing a weekly to bi-weekly radio program with WRJC to inform residents about developments within the sheriff’s department and recognize law enforcement and EMS personnel throughout Juneau. Johnson also hopes to take down “gun-free zone” signs in the county’s school districts while deputizing veterans to serve and protect school buildings.

“Ultimately, it's the people's choice. We’ve got to start bringing people into the school board meetings and into county board meetings saying, ‘let's protect our children,’” he stated.

When asked, both Johnson and Zobal stated that they believe that the biggest public safety issue facing Juneau is the presence of drugs.

Zobal is a founding member and current chairman of SAFE (Substance Abuse Free Area) in Juneau County, which partners with local governments and the sheriff’s office to host events for residents to safely dispose of unwanted medications and substances, no questions asked. SAFE also works to provide free Narcan, medication lock boxes and cabinet locks to residents.

Zobal expressed that drugs, specifically fentanyl, heroin, opioids and methamphetamines, are a persistent problem in rural areas. If elected, he would continue to build partnerships with community members and organizations to combat drug usage.

“It seems like every community is finding needles and drug paraphernalia and things like that, and needles can transmit other diseases,” he added.

The general election for Juneau County sheriff will take place on Nov. 8. Voters can register at the poles or confirm their registration at myvote.wi.gov.