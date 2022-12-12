Mile Bluff reports ‘triple-demic’ of flu, RSV, COVID

A "triple-demic" is on the rise across Juneau County, and it's causing more serious illnesses than usual.

Mile Bluff medical providers are combating an assortment of respiratory infections including the flu, RSV and COVID. While RSV — or Respiratory Syncytial Virus — usually hits in January and February, an early arrival of the cold-like virus this year has resulted in a triple threat.

“I'd say it’s been a rough last month for respiratory illness here in Juneau County,” said Dr. Ryan Plamann, a pediatrician at the Necedah Family Medical Center. “If somebody comes into the office, it could be any one of those three right now.”

The county’s community level of COVID-19 is low, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Still, cases of influenza in Wisconsin have seen a sharp increase in recent weeks. Last week, a record-high number of positive flu tests was reported nationwide.

“Right now, our community respiratory virus is probably mostly influenza… Prior to that, kids were coming in with a fever and cough congestion. RSV is still going around,” Plamann stated.

Children have been most heavily affected by the surge. RSV can be more severe for pediatric patients, and they’re more likely to be hospitalized because of it.

While Plamann only sees patients 18 years old and under, he reported that adults are also coming in with symptoms that seem worse than usual. The triple-demic has left some feeling like they are in a perpetual state of illness as they catch one disease only to later fall ill with another.

Mile Bluff isn’t experiencing the same level of strain as many hospitals across the nation. The healthcare provider has made do by shifting many of its pandemic-era resources from treating adults to treating children. It has also been administering an all-in-one nasal swab test for the flu, COVID and RSV for those who are unsure of that they have.

Plamann added that while the early arrival of RSV is unique, without the presence of COVID, this wave of illnesses wouldn’t be considered too out of the ordinary before 2020.

“Prior to the pandemic, we had to deal with pretty bad RSV,” he explained. “But in the last couple years, it’s been quite light because we were doing a better job of social distancing. It just wasn't being spread around.”

Plamann recommended that parents keep an eye on their children, especially those six months and younger. If they're breathing hard or fast, or if they can't keep fluids down, it may be time to get checked out. And of course, don’t send kids to school if they’re sick.

As of now, the triple-demic isn’t going anywhere. The wave is likely to continue into the new year.

“The million-dollar question is, are we going to see it get better later into the winter? That’s an impossible thing to answer right now,” Plamann said.