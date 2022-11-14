Mile Bluff to open urgent care clinic in downtown Mauston

Mauston may soon be getting a dedicated urgent care clinic.

Mile Bluff, which already operates a clinic and medical center in the city, plans to relocate their urgent care to where the former Shopko Hometown Pharmacy still stands. The store shut down in 2019 and has been vacant since.

The urgent care would be moved from Mile Bluff’s center on Division Street to make room for an expansion to the emergency room. The Phillips Pharmacy in downtown Mauston would also eventually be relocated to the new space.

“It’s a much better space, much better visibility,” said Scott Kniprath, Mile Bluff's chief operating officer. “There’s better access for patients.”

Kniprath stated that the healthcare provider is even considering moving its dialysis facilities to the new location.

“Dialysis is currently in the basement of the clinic. It’s very difficult from a life safety perspective. We have patients who cannot self-preserve in the case of an emergency,” he explained.

According to Tony Goodman, the city’s zoning administrator, Mile Bluff is still in the process of purchasing the property. The Plan Commission recommended the company’s application to convert the Shopko building, which the city council approved Tuesday night.

Currently, there are no building plans to review.

“They’re just trying to get everything in order, and it sounds like they may close on it soon,” Goodman said.

Mile Bluff did not provide a timeline or expected date for the urgent care’s opening. Kniprath pointed to supply chain issues the company is currently experiencing with other remodels, stating that they would take this project step by step.

Completing the purchase of the building, planning and approving designs for the urgent care could take a year to complete.

“There’s no definitive timeline, but we’re not planning to sit on it indefinitely,” he said.