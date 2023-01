A Necedah woman was arrested for her fourth OWI west of Arkdale in Adams County on Saturday, according to the Wisconsin State Patrol.

Cynthia Gorder was pulled over by a trooper from the Wausau Post for traffic violations when she was observed exhibiting signs of impairment. After an investigation and field sobriety test, Gorder was arrested for operating under the influence.

A fourth OWI offense is a Class H felony, punishable by up to three years in prison and three years of supervision.