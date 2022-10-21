New Lisbon Chamber of Commerce honor Hardware Hank, Citizen of the Year

The New Lisbon Area Chamber of Commerce presented the 2022 “Best of the Best” awards at their annual banquet Wednesday night.

Jenny Kochie received this year's Citizen of the Year title, and Hardware Hank earned the Community Service Award.

The chamber first began awarding the Citizen of the Year title in 1969 and added a Community Service category in 2007. Anyone can nominate an individual or organization; the chamber accepted nominations through their website or via boxes that were placed throughout New Lisbon.

The voting process, similarly, is open to all residents.

“I’ve never been nominated before. It was a very big surprise,” Kochie said.

Kochie has been president of the New Lisbon Chamber of Commerce since 2008 and serves on the city’s Room Tax Committee. Kochie also volunteers as the treasurer for the Wa Du Shuda Days committee, but she finds herself doing “a little bit of everything” for the annual festival.

“It’s hard, because I don’t do this for the recognition. I do it because I enjoy it and I love what I do,” she explained. “But to be appreciated for endless hours and days of my life over the last 14 years…It was nice.”

Hardware Hank has been open since 2017. It's owned by Randy Fenrich, Becky Groch and Jamie Woodward and ran with the help of Shelly Popp and Kyle Woodward.

The building was previously occupied by True Value. But, after the store shut down, New Libon was left without a hardware store.

“In our growing community, we saw a need for one. So we purchased the hardware store and kept it the same old store. All we did was paint,” Kyle Woodward, Shelly and Jamie’s son said. “We even left the traditional, old creaky floors.”

Hardware Hank was a stop on the chamber’s 80’s themed Wine Walk earlier this month. This past spring, the business helped sponsor New Lisbon Softball’s senior banners.

“We do what we can to give back. The (award) was definitely much appreciated,” Woodward said.