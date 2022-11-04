New Lisbon schools seeking substitutes as district continues to face shortage

The New Lisbon School District has renewed its call for substitutes, with positions open for teachers, secretaries, custodians, paraprofessionals and kitchen staff.

The city’s schools are fully staffed. But with four staff members on maternity leave, the district faces a shortage of substitutes. As reliable subs step in to fill those long-term roles, New Lisbon has struggled to cover other gaps made when staff call out or fall ill.

District Administrator Scott Hickey added that even before this year’s string of maternity leaves, the district was already experiencing a substitute shortage.

“We're dealing with a couple of issues where we put out calls, we advertise as much as we can. Last year, we increased the rate that we pay substitutes… and it did not make a difference whatsoever,” he said.

Hickey noted that there has been a steady decrease in the number of available substitutes in the last three school districts he worked for. Retired teachers, who traditionally make up the bulk of a school district’s sub pool, are simply not returning.

“I totally understand. They've done their time; they have their state pension,” Hickey said. “But teachers are retiring, and they are not necessarily coming back to sub in their free time.”

The New Lisbon School District isn’t alone in its struggle; Mauston has also found itself facing an uphill battle to fill substitute teacher positions.

“There are a number of reasons for that, but our biggest constraint is operating within a budget that has seen no additional state revenues for the past two years,” Superintendent Joel Heesch said.

Hickey stated the New Lisbon School District will continue advertising on a monthly basis to fill positions. All substitute jobs are strictly part-time, and subs have the opportunity to set their own availability. Each shift is voluntary; the district informs its substitutes ahead of time and gives them the opportunity to accept or decline.

Candidates for substitute teacher must meet degree requirements and have either a teaching license or a substitute license.

“It's a good position for people that are retired, that are flexible,” Hickey explained. “It's a good schedule for people that may have young children that are going back to school, that don't want to work every day, but may want to come in and work the same hours their kids are in school.”

He added that while a lack of substitutes has been challenging, the district is making do. Teachers have been pulled in to cover during their preparation periods, and some “non-essential” services like Title I programs have been paused or are offered on a less frequent basis to allow staff to be shifted elsewhere. Hickey and New Lisbon’s High School Principal Mark Stamper have supervised students as needed.

The school district has not yet had to combine classes.

“No matter what, we're never going to have a classroom and say, ‘All right, high school English, we're not going to be doing ‘Lord of the Flies’. We hope you make it through these 45 minutes.’ We don't do that,” Hickey said.

“We always find a way.”