A 24/7 taxi service coming to Beaver Dam? It’s almost too good to be true.

A&D Taxi Service announced their interest in relocating to Beaver Dam with an anonymous Facebook post on a community page in early February, promising professional drivers and the “best rates in town.”

A&D hopes to open in late spring. Their rates would be $1.50 a mile and $0.75 for the elderly and disabled with free trips to and from school for students 16 years and under. It would directly compete with Beaver Dam Public Transit, which offers rides within a five-mile radius of the city for a flat fee of $3.00 or $1.50 for those 60 years of age or over.

The business also promises no waiting fees.

“We’re willing to cover Dodge County into Dane if they have appointments, if they want to see their friends and family or go shopping. We’ll make sure that they are not late,” Donald Dahl, the owner of A&D Taxi Services, said.

Dahl is also the general owner of A&D Roadside Assistance based in Medford, Wisconsin and Rockford, Illinois. The business is currently closed due to its two mechanics going on strike.

A&D Taxi Services has moved around a bit in its 23 years of operation. It previously serviced Adams and Jackson County, specifically the Black River Falls area. Dahl stated that the service was “private” during those years — the only way for passengers to come across a taxi was if they spotted it on the road or, more likely, in the parking lot of a bar.

“I’d go and sit down on my phone at a bar. I don’t drink. If people see my name and my number on the car, they’ll go ‘Oh, a taxi.’ They’ll get right in,” Dahl said. “I didn’t have our taxi fare meters on our phones yet. I guessed it, basically.”

Black River Falls City Administrator Brad Chown was not aware that A&D Taxi had ever serviced the city.

The business “went legal” in 2022 and now runs a single taxi in La Crosse County and one that ventures into Monroe with little financial return. Before that, A&D Taxi apparently saw high success in its off-the-books business model. Dahl was able to build the service by employing friends, and he eventually accumulated 129 cabs.

So why come to Beaver Dam?

“I’ve been to the worst parts of the states. I’ve been to Illinois. I’ve been to Iowa. I’ve been to California, Texas. I’ve been all over Wisconsin except for, literally, Beaver Dam. It’s kind of a laid-back community,” Dahl said. “Eventually, when I meet someone and get married, I want to raise my kid somewhere safe.”

City Administrator Nathan Thiel hadn’t heard of A&D but expressed that the business would have to go through a permit process before it could operate. Beaver Dam Public Transit and the chamber of commerce were not aware of the company, either.

If A&D Taxi Service aims to prove itself as a legitimate business, its success would hinge on it being consistently available and on time — which Beaver Dam’s contracted taxi service, Running Inc., is not. The city’s only public transit option notably struggles during peak times, which is exacerbated by a shortage of drivers.

“We’re still struggling, but it’s not quite as bad as it was (in 2019),” said Lisa Kudick, manager of the service in Beaver Dam. “A lot of our people are elderly and love the work but were scared when the COVID thing was going on. It’s going to take a little more time to be back at our full staff.”

Dahl plans to bring 14 vehicles to Beaver Dam. Drivers have already been hired and will commute to the area. A&D Taxi Services is working to get their website and a call dispatch center up and running, and Dahl is keeping his eyes peeled for a space to store his fleet.

A&D promises that its first three days of service will be free for all passengers.

“We’re planning on running 24/7, 365 days a year. We don’t close down even if there’s ice on the roads. We never close down,” Dahl said.