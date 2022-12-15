Numerous reports of power lines, trees down in Juneau County

A winter storm has caused a string of fires and fallen trees, leaving many residents without power Thursday.

The Mauston Fire Department responded to a tree that fell on a power line on Lincoln Street as well as an incident on Grant Street with wires down and sparks landing on a residence. The Lyndon Station Fire Department responded to 26th Avenue for a tree on fire.

According to Juneau County Emergency Management, these incidents are just a drop in the bucket.

“We’ve had multiple trees down, north, south, east and west,” Director Jeremy Bonikowske said. “Our county highway and township personnel are diligently working to get roadways clear and opened back up.”

Bonikowske could not provide an exact number for how many households have been left without power. About 1,700 Oakdale Electric Cooperative customers and 700 with Alliant Energy have reportedly been affected by the outage — nearly 18% of the population of Juneau County.

“Those companies are still working to get things back on the grid,” he added.

Emergency management has urged residents to continue sheltering at home and to refrain from driving.