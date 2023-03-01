Mauston needs more housing, and it needs it now.

Vierbicher, a community planning consultant group, presented the findings of a housing study it conducted at the city’s Common Council meeting Tuesday night. The study began in August and wrapped up before the new year.

The group determined that to meet demand, Mauston needs to add 106 housing units “immediately.” Vierbicher suggested 44 rental units and 62 owner-occupied units. That estimation was driven by a slight decrease in the city’s total housing units. In 2016, the city boasted 2,098 dwellings, which shrunk to 1,955 by 2020.

Another concerning figure was the city’s vacancy rate. The study highlighted that Mauston’s homeowner vacancy rate is 2.4%. Its rental vacancy rate sits at zero.

A 5 to 8% vacancy rate is considered healthy in an average housing market.

“OK, so that's a good and a bad problem, right? It means you have people living here,” Vierbicher representative and former Elroy City Administrator Mark Steward said. “But what don't you have? You don't have expansion.”

Looking down the road, Vierbicher estimated that another 223 units should be built in the next 18 years to meet projected growth.

Steward made two recommendations based on the study’s findings. Firstly, the city should encourage more residential development. Mauston’s residential acreage has drifted around 460 since 2017 with no significant increase. Only 15 permits have been filed to build single-family housing in that same time period.

A second factor would be ensuring that a marked percentage of new developments were designed to be “workforce housing.”

“If we use the word affordable housing, I can ask everybody here and have all different definitions of affordable housing,” Steward said. “Manufacturing, commercial, hospitals… Workforce housing is for the jobs in your community. Everybody can afford 30% of their salary for housing, and what that number is, is determined by each person.”

The Common Council unanimously voted to approve the results of the housing study and needs assessment. They discussed actions the city could take to encourage development, from offering incentives to first-time home buyers to leveraging funding mechanisms like the TIF districts. City Administrator Randy Reeg noted that he had discussed making changes to the zoning codes with the help of Vierbicher before initiating the study.

He had initially hoped the consulting group would identify if Mauston should first focus on housing for its senior and low-income residents.

“What this really says is that we need every single type of housing from top to bottom. We’ve got to do it all,” Reeg said.