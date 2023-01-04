Opportunity knocks for 120-year-old New Lisbon property

The building at 205 South Adams St. gives James John chills.

His great-grandparents must have passed by the two-story duplex hundreds of times on their way to and from their farm on the outskirts of town, John reasons. His grandfather lived in one of the units for a brief time, and he can recall visiting and listening to him play the guitar. The building feels full of shared history.

Constructed in 1900, the structure was too late to see the railroad boom, which had leveled off by 1880. Still, New Lisbon was by no means a quiet city. It had its own phone exchange by 1900 and electric generators were installed at the dam shortly after.

It was the perfect place for someone to start over.

“Around 1923, my great-grandmother, Bessie Kimball, loaded her household belongings on a box car and, with her two small children, relocated to New Lisbon where she purchased a small farm,” John said. “That property has been in our family for right around a century now.”

John isn’t looking for new beginnings. Instead, he’s recommitting himself to the area. His family continues to garden and fish at his great-grandmother’s farm, and now, they have a new property to keep up.

The La Crosse business owner signed the papers for the modest apartment building with his wife at the Bank of Mauston on Jan. 3 before meeting at 205 S. Adams’ doorstep. Their goal? To completely update the duplex and transform it into modern, affordable housing that the “friendly city” can be proud of.

The couple paid $2,000 over the asking price to ensure that their vision would become a reality.

“I saw it for sale a couple months ago, and right away, I knew I had to have it… I’m probably goofy, but this place just appeals to me,” John explained.

While the exterior of the house is quaint, with pale brickwork that arches over the white doors and window trimmings, the inside of the apartments is a different story.

Dated wood paneling, stained drop-down ceilings and haphazard repairs dominate the century-old living spaces. In some areas, the walls and floor are crumbling. The structure still has solid bones, though. The molding that is intact is undoubtedly impressive; what’s under the carpet and faded linoleum could be hardwood.

“The first time I came here, I was unsure about this place. But I’ve heard all kinds of stories about it now,” John’s wife Ran said. She took a moment to study a window that rises from just above the ground to the ceiling — a potential focal point in a soon-to-be breakfast nook. “It is really cool.”

John believes that the building will keep much of its outward charm. Some landscaping, awnings and a new railing are in order. He’s already put together a crew of Amish tradesmen, friends, and co-workers who will demo and renovate the property over the coming months. John promises that the group is an “A-team” with a wide range of talents that will benefit the project.

When the renovation is complete, he hopes the space will provide an opportunity for families and young professionals to get their own start in New Lisbon for years to come.

The two apartments could be available to rent as early as May.

“I want to leave the world a better place in my own little way. What better way to do that than to provide quality, affordable housing to the community that I so love?,” John reasoned.

“It’s interesting to think about this circle of life, tilling the ground my great-grandfather worked and laying down tracks that (my children’s) grandchildren will come to know as their heritage.”