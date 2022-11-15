Over $1M committed to Castle Rock Park project

Castle Rock Park is slated to receive major upgrades with over $1 million committed to an improvement project.

Now, Juneau’s Land, Forestry, Parks, and Zoning department is just waiting for the money to roll in.

The county board committed $490,000 in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds for the improvement project in September. The amount was put forward to match funding available under a state stewardship grant through the Department of Natural Resources.

At its meeting Tuesday, the board authorized another $28,836 to reflect additional dollars that the DNR signaled as being available. In total, the state will be paying out $518,836 to equal the county’s latest expenditure approval.

However, the grant has only been tentatively approved.

“We've not received a grant or award letter yet, but we’ve been told to make preparations because we’re that far along,” stated Brian Loyd, the director of Forestry and Parks. “It's a good sign.”

Grants that amount to over $250,000 must go through a state joint finance committee. There is no timeline to help predict when the funds would be processed, though Loyd noted that the grant could be approved as early as January.

“We're still waiting on that final word,” he said.

This was Juneau County’s first time applying for the highly competitive grant. The project proposal entails major improvements to “Area A” of Castle Rock Park, which encompasses the northernmost section. The grounds’ 99 campsites will get a new shower building, two outhouses and all-new electric lines. The roads will also be improved, “greatly modernizing” the oldest section of the park.

The lakeside camping sites in Area A are the closest to the beach, making it a popular spot for park-goers. Despite its high usage, the area hasn’t had a re-do in the last 15 years.

“There have been improvements in the expansion of the area along the lake, but we wanted to go back and fix and improve this section where roughly a third of the campsites are,” Loyd added.

While the funds are still in limbo, the Forestry and Parks department is slowly beginning to make preparations for the project. There will be a small timber sale as the county begins to prepare sites for construction this winter and into the spring.

Campers may notice sites marked as unavailable for spring and summer reservations. There is not a timeline in place for the project’s start or completion, but Loyd stated that it’s the department’s hope to not shut down the area for long. Campsites may be open after electrical work is complete but close again as construction on the shower building and outhouses begins, and vice versa.

“It's about knowing when all these pieces are going to fall in place,” Loyd said. “We'll start lining up everything soon so that we can kind of forecast this project down the road.”