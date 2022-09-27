A Portage business woman is an IRONMAN

When Myrna Hooper isn't giving someone a shag cut, she's swimming. When Hooper, the owner of Portage's Hair Sensations, isn't trimming bangs, she's bicycling. When Hooper, an Oxford resident, isn't fashioning a customer's ringlets, she's running.

Hooper, 52, runs a lots; bikes a lot; runs a lot. She's a long-time IRONMAN athlete and will be participating in the Super Bowl of IRONMAN competitions on Oct. 6. It's the 2022 IRONMAN World Championship, taking place in Kailua-Kona on the Big Island of Hawai'i.

It's big - the competition. Held annually since 1978, it is the annual culmination of a series of IRONMAN triathlon qualification races held throughout the world. NBC Sports will be broadcasting it. Local watchers will be able to see one local resident swimming those waters, biking those hills, and running along those crystal ocean shorelines.

"It's a great day to escape everything," Hooper said. It, perhaps, doesn't seem like a great day for a layperson. The race is a 2.4-mile swim, a 112-mile bicycle ride, and a marathon 26.22-mile run completed in that order. All that, all in one go.

"It is fun," Hooper insisted. "Imagine a day with no distractions. All you have to do is swim, and bike, and run." She continued. "There are no expectations. There's no work. Nothing is pulling at you in a million different directions. All you have to do is swim, and bike, and run."

Hooper has done 13 IRONMAN competitions. Her first was in 2008 with IRONMAN Wisconsin. She has since traveled and raced far and wide: from Kentucky to Idaho; Canada to Mexico.

"It was an awesome day," she reminisced about her first competition. "Phenomenal. You go in without knowing anything. It's a dream. Then, you realize it takes time. It takes a long time."

She doesn't race to win. She races because it feels good to her. It gives her a sense of pride. It gives her that blissful day in which it's just her, the course, her breath.

"It's what I do," she said, matter-of-factly, about her IRONMAN racing. "It's the greatest day."

Her best time, not that Hooper particularly cares, is 13 hours, 43 minutes. That was the race in Wisconsin. Her slowest was in Louisville at 16 hours, 31 minutes. Competitors have to be finished with the entire race within 17 hours. To Hooper, it's not the finish time, it's the time spent.

"There's so much excitement," Hooper said. "Everyone's in a great mood."

Her mood is sky high since she's been allowed, this year, to compete in the world championship in Hawai'i. It's because of the IRONMAN Legacy Program. Introduced in 2012, the program allows people to compete in the world championship who have completed a minimum of 12 full-distance IRONMAN races.

Asked what she's most excited about in regard to the big race: "The whole thing." She expects to retire from long-distance IRONMAN competitions upon completing the race in Hawai'i. "That's all I want to do - finish."

Customers' French braids, lobs, and chignons will await her at the salon upon her triumphant return from the competition. But so will nearby Silver Lake, where she'll swim; country roads that she'll bike upon; and city streets she'll sprint down.

Those moments she keeps precious - moments where there's no distractions, nor expectations, just that feeling Hooper has, one of bliss.