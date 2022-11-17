A Portage tradition of giving thanks continues at St. Mary’s

It was a Sunday Mass at the St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Parish in Portage some years back when Father Gary Krahenbuhl mentioned to the congregants that he needed someone to lead the Thanksgiving meal event, held every year at the church. It was a long-standing tradition, providing a free Thanksgiving meal to those in need in the community. Would anyone be willing to volunteer and lead the effort? Amy Jo Fisher stirred in her pew.

“I raised my hand,” she said, “and never once regretted the decision to do so.”

The efforts of the church and the Portage community at large will be on full display once again on Thursday, Nov. 24, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the St. Mary School Gym in Portage. Everyone is invited to come during those two hours to enjoy a large turkey dinner with all the trimmings. The meal is free. Donations are accepted. Most all the support for the meal comes from parishioners and businesses in the Portage community.

“To me,” Fisher said, “church and community are one in the same. We don’t exist without the other.” She continued, “They both promote a feeling of fellowship with others; sharing in serving the common good.”

The church provides in-person dining, but also offers carry-out and will be delivering Thanksgiving meals to those with transportation limitations. The church serves nearly 300 people a year. That number grows year by year. The church’s website states, “We recognize the need in our community and are continuing to develop new ways to expand this ministry.”

Fisher, a Portage resident who works at American Family Insurance, puts together a big spread. There will be approximately 180 pounds of turkey served. There will be 100 pounds of potatoes, 45 pounds of green beans, 300 dinner rolls. She smiled, “And so many pies donated by our parish members!”

The food is generously donated by parish members, the church, and community partners. Some of those partners include General Engineering Company, Culver’s, and Fairway Mortgage, all owned and operated by parish members.

“The holiday is about peace,” Fisher said. “I hope this dinner promotes an experience where our guests feel loved and it fills their hearts with joy.”

Another piece of delicious holiday pie, baked by a parishioner with love and care, will help fill those hopes for those in attendance this Thanksgiving.