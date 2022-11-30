A ticket from Portage to the world: Portage’s world language teachers are giving students wings

In the hushed quiet they stand. Around them, at the Royal Panteon of San Isidoro in Leon, Spain, lie ancient regal members of the Leonese Court. Kings and queens are buried; princes and counts. The students of Portage High School, now there among them, are amazed and finding that they, too, are the kings and queens of their own lives. The world is a big place and they’re finding their way.

It’s time for supper in Gutersloh, a city in North Rhine-Westphalia in Germany. On a well-appointed table is served pumpernickel and Westphalian ham. Other plates are piled high with pickert, a dish of potatoes, flour, milk, eggs, currants, and yeast. The students of Portage High School have never eaten such things. They smile, napkins in laps, and dig in.

The world is a big place and the Portage Community School District’s world language teachers are eager for students to discover more about it. The more one learns, the teachers feel, about others, one realizes, however different those people may be, how much more similar they are.

“Students don’t know what they’re capable of,” said teacher Beth Loomis, who has been teaching Spanish at Portage High School for the last eight years. “They surprise themselves,” learning a language, “and it’s fun to see.”

December is National Learn a Foreign Language Month. Every day, however, throughout the year, Portage’s world language teachers are eager to share the world far beyond Portage’s city limits. The world is limitless.

“It’s amazing what they can do when pushed,” noted Michelle Doherty, Portage High School’s long time German teacher, who learned German when she was a student at Portage herself. “When they’re out of their comfort zone, it’s amazing what they can do.”

The benefits of learning another language are many.

“They become global citizens,” noted Loomis. “They become better critical thinkers. They learn about their own culture by learning about other cultures.”

Nicole Heimerl, Spanish teacher at Portage’s Bartels Middle School, agreed. “They become more culturally aware and become more culturally sensitive. They develop more empathy.”

According to the American Council on the Teaching of Foreign Languages (ACTFL), language learning improves a students’ cognitive functions, including enhanced problem solving skills, improved memory, enhanced creative thinking, and other skills. Also, language students have been shown to have higher standardized test scores, better reading achievement, and higher academic performance at the college level.

“It’s a huge leg up,” Doherty said. “It opens doors.”

Beth Loomis teaches Spanish at the high school with Sara Karpinski, who has taught the last two years at the school.

“I traveled to Spain early on,” Karpinski said of her burgeoning interest in languages when she was a youth. “I love to travel and I just wanted to do more and more with it.”

The world language teachers in the district are always trying to do more and more. Between Loomis and Karpinski, they teach around 250 students a day. Doherty teaches about 90 students German. Heimerl teaches 6th, 7th, and 8th grade Spanish in the district’s middle school.

It’s a lot of work. But, also, a lot of fun. They’re all eager to expand the world language program. They want it to grow more, become more deeply enmeshed in the fabric of the school community. World languages aren’t a requirement for graduation. It’s an elective and they invite students to give it a try.

A benefit to students: the travel. Students take field trips, such as to Milwaukee’s Folk Fair and trips to Chicago for Christkindlmarket, a German-themed Christmas market held annually at Daley Plaza. The festival attracts more than 1 million visitors a year.

Further afield, the school offers exchange programs. During the coming 2023-24 school year, plans are already afoot to send students to Leon in Spain, Gutersloh in Germany, and Costa Rica, as well. Perhaps, in Costa Rica, the students will see murciélagos (bats), Loomis’ favorite Spanish word, while eating cacahuate (peanuts), Karpinski’s favorite Spanish word.

Regardless, the teachers want to give students the opportunities and experiences to grow as people.

“This may sound cheesy,” Doherty said, “but we want to give them roots and give them wings.”

Perhaps, through world language learning, and travels to old cathedrals and courtyard cafes, Portage’s teachers will give students more of what Heimerl’s favorite Spanish word is – corazón. Heart.