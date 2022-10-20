 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Area police warn of fake active school shooter calls

Two area police departments issued warnings of calls with false claims of active shooters in schools on Thursday.

According to social media postings from the Portage and Wisconsin Dells police departments, several school districts in Wisconsin received hoax active shooter calls. Both departments responded to one of these messages on Thursday morning at a school in each of their respective school districts.

These calls were determined to be false alarms after the departments conducted searches and found that all students and faculty members were safe.

In his social media release, Wisconsin Dells Police Chief Nicholas Brinker stated that after receiving information of the Portage Police Department receiving one of the fake calls, the Wisconsin Dells Police Department (WDPD) alerted the School District of Wisconsin Dells of the call and WDPD officers were instructed to be prepared for immediate response to one of the district's facilities.

At around 11:45 a.m., WDPD dispatchers received a call informing of an active shooter at Wisconsin Dells High School from the same number that reported the false Portage incident. Three minutes after the call, WDPD officers arrived and entered WDHS, searched the school, and found no danger.

Officers remained near Dells area schools following the search as additional security. A commenter on the WDPD's social media post indicated that schools in southeastern Wisconsin, as well as the Fox River Valley region, are receiving similar false alarms.

