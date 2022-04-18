'Artrageous' show to bring 'creative explosion of the arts' to Pardeeville

Theater-goers who will be in attendance when Artrageous performs at the Lenz Auditorium in Pardeeville on Friday should be ready to have their senses stimulated by a unique show that combines art, music and much more in a circus-like atmosphere.

Artrageous is a show that the group’s website describes as a “creative explosion of the arts.” According to Lauri Francis, who is one of 11 troupe members in the group, most people come to their shows not knowing what to expect.

“It’s because we are so unique,” Francis said. “There is nothing else like us out there, that’s on a stage where we combine all of these different arts together into one show. We like to call ourselves the art and music circus, because truly it’s like a circus. There’s something for everyone.”

The Artrageous troupe members have spent over 30 years mastering their skills. The group started out doing street theater in Vancouver. From there the group became a band that eventually added art into their performances. Over the years, the group has added many more aspects to their shows, including puppeteers, clowns and jugglers.

Francis, who serves as one of the group’s emcees and artists, said all the troupe members have multiple talents. With just 11 members and so much happening during one show, many performers have to dance, sing, paint and do many other acts to keep the show moving each night.

Audience participation is also a key part of any Artrageous show, according to Francis.

“We encourage people, whether it is to tap their toes, or come on stage with us, to take a step outside their comfort zone that evening and experience something new,” Francis said. “We couldn’t do Artrageous without the audience. We’re not a passive, sit-and-watch show.”

A random member of Friday’s audience in Pardeeville will also get the opportunity to leave with a unique piece of art that will be created during the show. And even if you don’t win that piece of art, members of the audience will still have the opportunity to go home with something from Artrageous. Audience members are invited to bring an item from their home that they want painted. After the show, Artrageous troupe members will take that item to their “splatter station,” where it will get a new look.

“We invite anyone in the audience to bring their T-shirt, or their goofy object — we’ve done some goofy ones, like a rubber ducky, anything you feel you can get creative with — and bring it to the stage after the show and our artists will splatter it for you, and you can walk home with an original artwork,” Francis said. “It’s kind of like our technique, our style of art is splatter.”

It’s a style of art that consumes a lot of paint. According to the Artrageous website, they’ve used 700 gallons of paint, though Francis admits that number has to be much higher at this point. The splatter style of art can also be very messy, but the group uses a huge floor covering to protect the stage from paint splatter. That floor covering was put to the test when Artrageous performed at center court during at the 2019 NBA All-Star Weekend.

“We had to paint LeBron James in 4 minutes, and if we were to get a speck of paint anywhere on that court, the game would be stopped,” Francis said. “We’ve done this a time or two, so we got our system down. We focus on getting paint on ourselves, and on the canvas.”

The NBA All-Star Game isn’t the only high-profile event Artrageous has performed at. The group showed off its talents at the World Cup soccer tournament in France in 1998 and has performed at Sir Richard Branson’s private island. And while Francis said the group enjoys performing in those big venues, she enjoys the impact they make when they visit smaller communities like Pardeeville.

“That’s when you get to connect with audiences,” Francis said. “These other ones in these giant stadiums, like we’ve opened for Kenny Rogers and there were like 50,000 people there, you don’t connect on the same level. It is incredible, there’s so much energy, it’s wonderful, but these smaller communities that we go to, and that’s the basis of our tour, that’s where you really make an impact. That’s where you really meet the cool people and get a sense of the community. There are so many great stories that you hear in these communities that we go to, so that’s really our joy and our passion.”

Advance tickets for Friday’s show, which will begin at 6:30 p.m., are available online at pasdwi.org/community/events.cfm. Tickets are $30 for adults, or $20 for kids and seniors. Tickets at the door will be $35 for adults and $25 for kids and seniors.