"Dreams, as we all know, are the inside of our head talking to the outside of our head."

Jacquelyn Mitchard, a Chicago native, longtime Wisconsin resident, and bestselling author of 22 novels, made this point while speaking to a crowd Saturday in Lenz Auditorium at Pardeeville High School. She discussed a lot of her motivations behind her works, which include worldwide issues and understanding of aspects of life from her own and others' perspectives.

Mitchard began her writing career with "The Deep End of The Ocean" in 1996, which eventually was part of Oprah Winfrey's Book Club. The author deleted two voicemails from Winfrey after finishing the book. The visit was organized by the Angie W. Cox library in Pardeeville.

"I believe that reading and writing fiction, and this applies equally to reading it as writing it, is transformative to the world," Mitchard said at the event, which was called An Afternoon with Jacquelyn Mitchard. "Reading is not just entertainment. It's also an agent for change."

She discussed her methods of teaching college students studying to receive a master's degree. According to Mitchard, the best stories do not revolve around issues themselves, but around a person, or group of people, directly affected by or involved with the issues.

"The person's story is the most important thing," said Mitchard. "All of the theme comes from your reader's engagement with the person's story. You engage the reader at the level of heart and it does the work on the mind through the vehicle of your emotions."

To further emphasize this point, Mitchard pointed out famous literary works such as "To Kill a Mockingbird" and "Uncle Tom's Cabin." Stories can cause changes in people's opinions, she said, but that those opinions must be turned into actions. "Uncle Tom's Cabin" galvanized people into the movement advocating for the abolition of slavery in the mid-1800s because of the treatment of the characters in the book.

"It got people on board with what otherwise might have been, and was to a certain degree, a very unpopular war," said Mitchard, referring to the Civil War.

A 23rd book is in the works and is slated to be released during October. The novel, which will be titled "A Very Inconvenient Scandal," is going to be about a young underwater photographer and is inspired by Mitchard's fear of the ocean and dark water.

"In books sometimes, we try to write about things that beguile us or besiege us or frighten us in real life," said Mitchard.

The author jokingly told the crowd that only one of her nine children have read any of her 22 books and read only one of them. The reason they have not read the books, she said, is because the voice used in her books is "the voice of her nagging them." She told an audience member that throughout her 22 novels, her writing style and narrative voice has never changed.

Mitchard has taught creative writing at Vermont College of Fine Arts, Miami University in Ohio and Western New England University in Springfield, Massachusetts, and was a speechwriter for former U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Donna Shalala during her time with former President Bill Clinton's administration and while she was the chancellor at UW-Madison.