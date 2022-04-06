 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Columbia County election results for 2022 spring election

Below are unofficial election results for Columbia County contested races within the Daily Register's coverage area. Results display an "x" next to winning candidates. Write-in votes are excluded from the published results.

COUNTY BOARD

District 1

x-Troy Ryan 89 — 69%

Daniel P. McSwain 40 — 31%

District 3

x-Josiah Wynn 289 — 66%

David Dwyer 146 — 34%

District 4

x-Joe Harvestine 187 — 52%

Vern E. Gove 170 — 48%

District 6

x-Eric J. Shimpach 278 — 65%

Kyle Bernander 152 — 35%

District 10

x-Adam Hahn 176 — 57%

JoAnn Wingers 131 — 43%

District 11

x-Andrew Fischer 251 — 63%

Kim Manley 145 — 37%

District 13

x-Brad Cook 195 — 55%

Nikole Nesseth 157 — 45%

District 14

x-Liz Miller 204 — 52%

Steven J. Boldt 185 — 48%

District 15

x-Andrew C. Kolberg 244 — 68%

Mark Sleger 116 — 32%

District 18

x-Harlan Baumgartner 290 — 54%

Alexandra M. Hasselberger 252 — 46%

District 22

x-Matthew L. Rohrbeck 253 — 64%

Michael Raether 142 — 36%

District 23

x-Andrew Groves 385 — 68%

James E. Foley 178 — 32%

District 24

x-John A. Stevenson 226 — 69%

Tom Scola 100 — 31%

District 25

x-Tess Carr 450 — 58%

Jon Plumer 327 — 42%

District 26

x-Theresa Valencia 302 — 51%

Kyle Kurt 288 — 49%

District 27

x-Jeffrey A. Leckwee 463 — 69%

Jamie Julian 207 — 31%

District 28

x-Douglas Richmond 203 — 67%

Scott R. Neale 100 — 33%

MUNICIPAL

PORTAGE

MAYOR

x-Mitchel Craig 930 — 59%

Rick Dodd 637 — 41%

CITY COUNCIL

DISTRICT 2

x-Susan Bauer Frye 134 — 66%

David P. Perrodin 68 — 34%

DISTRICT 5

x-Karen Melito 93 — 71%

Jeff Monfort 38 — 29%

DISTRICT 6

x-Eric J. Shimpach 195 — 68%

Michael T. Mulhern 90 — 32%

DISTRICT 9

x-Christopher L. Crawley 94 — 67%

Lance E. DeJong 47 — 33%

SCHOOL BOARDS

BARABOO (3)

x-Kevin H. Vodak 2,501 — 27%

x-Katie Kalish 2,304 — 25%

x-Mike Kohlman 2,017 — 22%

James Heyn 1,400 — 15%

Bobby G. Buchanan 1,154 — 12%

COLUMBUS (2)

x-Mike O'Brien 995 — 30%

x-Martha Rule 828 — 25%

Chris Roelke 785 — 24%

Joseph Hammer 683 — 21%

LODI (2)

x-Scott Bilse 1,752 — 31%

x-Heather Baron 1,448 — 25%

Julie McKiernan 1,380 — 24%

William M. Wipperfurth 1,124 — 20%

POYNETTE (2)

x-Amber Frieden 584 — 30%

x-Jamie Pauli 523 — 27%

Noah Jensen 435 — 22%

Vern Karman 424 — 22%

SCHOOL REFERENDUMS

LODI SCHOOL DISTRICT

Non-recurring operating referendum to levy $5.98M per year from 2022-23 to 2026-27

x-Yes 1,708 — 55%

No 1,387 — 45%

PARDEEVILLE SCHOOL DISTRICT

Recurring operating referendum to levy $850,000 per year; and non-recurring operating referendum to levy additional $525,000 in 2022-23 and 2023-24 and $350,000 in 2024-25 and 2025-26

x-Yes 659 — 59%

No 461 — 41%

RIO SCHOOL DISTRICT

Non-recurring operating referendum to levy $1.35M in 2022-23; $1.65M in 2023-24; and $1.95M in 2024-25 

x-Yes 535 — 63%

No 317 — 37%

