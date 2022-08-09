 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Community leaders welcome new Portage Community School District staff at luncheon

New Staff Community Luncheon

Portage community leaders welcomed new teachers and staff at a luncheon held at Portage High School. 

"Portage is a community that supports its schools," said Portage mayor Mitchel Craig at the Portage Community School District New Staff Community Luncheon Tuesday afternoon. "And the schools support the community."

Craig was one of many community leaders at the luncheon that took place at Portage High School welcoming new teachers and staff to the district. While eating hamburgers, bratwursts, potato salad, and more, community leaders from Portage and the surrounding area introduced themselves to the new hires.

The new hires included math teachers, music instructors, elementary school teachers, teacher mentors, agriculture instructors and others who will work at the district's various schools. 

"We have an amazing team assembled," noted Josh Sween, district administrator, who helped facilitate the event. It brought together some of Portage's long-standing community organizations to welcome the district's newest team members.

Portage Luncheon

Portage Community School District Administrator, Josh Sween, welcomes the community at the luncheon.

Speakers included members from such organizations as the Columbia County Sheriff's Office, Portage Fire Department, Portage Police Department, Portage Chamber of Commerce, Portage Rotary Club, the Lions Club, the Elks Club, the as-yet formed Portage Boys & Girls Club, and more.

After introductions by community leaders, the new hires in attendance were introduced. 

Portage School Luncheon

New teachers and staff commiserate with Portage community leaders at Portage High School. 

The common refrain during the festivities, told over hamburgers, pickle spears, and cans of Pepsi, is that the Portage community is there for the employees as a resource and as collaborators. 

City administrator Shawn Murphy welcomed them with this: "You are teachers, but you're also mentors and guides."

The first days of school for new Portage Community School District hires begins September 1 and 2. 

