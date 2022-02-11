Endeavor Moundville fire chief remains on leave

Seven weeks after he was placed on administrative leave, Endeavor Moundville Fire Chief Michael Bourdeau said Friday he still doesn't know why he has been removed and said the decision was made unilaterally by board members from the village of Endeavor without consulting their fellow board members from the town of Moundville.

Bourdeau, who has served as the chief for the volunteer fire department since 2017, was placed on leave Dec. 23.

Shortly before that decision, Bourdeau said, the two members of the five-member Endeavor-Moundville Fire District Board from the town of Moundville had resigned and were replaced. Acting on the assumption the the town seats were vacant, the board president and the two members from the village of Endeavor moved to place him on leave, Bourdeau said.

Bourdeau claimed the decision was made outside of any formal vote or meeting of the board. The current board consists of Endeavor-Moundville Volunteer Fire Department Treasurer Jason Syens, village of Endeavor Trustee Peggy Remm, District President Tom Coppernoll, town of Moundville Chair Gary Schoppenhorst and Supervisor Tom Harvey.

"We have minute meetings proving that was not the case; that all positions on the Fire District board were filled," Bourdeau said on Thursday. "This was following a resignation. Moundville appointed a new person right away. The positions were never empty and were always filled right away."

The two Moundville representatives who resigned had been unhappy with board operations, Bourdeau said.

"The biggest thing that is hurting are the fire department members and their public service to the community," said Bourdeau. "I've been in the fire service for 18 years. In my five years as fire chief, I have put my heart and soul into this department, into this community."

Schoppenhorst and Coppernoll also declined to comment on the situation, and Remm was unavailable.

"It is an ongoing issue regarding personnel, so there is no statement," Schoppenhorst said.

At the board's meeting Thursday, Coppernoll said the board requested at least five years of board and fire department financial records. Bourdeau said he didn't know the reasoning behind the request. Coppernoll said that the village had wanted the records three years ago but the board has not gotten them.

"I have not been kept in the loop with any information by the board whatsoever," said Bourdeau.

In Bourdeau's absence, fire department member Chris Thomas is serving as the interim Fire Chief.