Fire destroys Fort Winnebago garage

A fire in the town of Fort Winnebago destroyed a garage at W8039 Dumke Road on Saturday.

According to Portage Fire Department Chief Troy Haase, fire crews were dispatched to the scene shortly after noon. Upon arrival they encountered heavy fire conditions with one garage fully involved and a second one being impinged upon by fire. In addition, a propane tank on the rear exterior of the garage was venting and on fire.

Firefighters attacked the garage fire from multiple sides, but were unable to save the structure. The fire crews kept the second garage from being a total loss and worked to extinguish the blaze among the collapsed debris. The cause and origin of the fire were undetermined.

PFD called for an engine from Pardeeville Fire to standby at the fire station. Portage Engine 8 responded to a cooking fire during the incident as well.

Columbia County Sheriff’s deputies provided traffic control. Aspirus MedEvac was on scene to monitor firefighter wellness during the incident. There were no injuries reported.