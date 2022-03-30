Fire destroys town of Caledonia garage, started by 'inappropriate disposal of ashes'

Improperly discarded ashes led to a fire that destroyed a detached garage Tuesday afternoon in the town of Caledonia, but the blaze was extinguished before it could do extensive damage to a house, the Portage Fire Department said.

Firefighters were dispatched to W10488 Rowley Road for a fire shortly before 1:30 p.m., according to a statement from the Fire Department. When they arrived, firefighters found heavy fire overtaking the garage, which was ultimately determined to be a "total loss," the statement said.

Portage Fire Chief Troy Haase said the garage contained mostly tools and a lawn mower.

The homeowners helped to keep the fire on the house in check before firefighters arrived and extinguished it, the statement said. Damage to the house was largely limited to melted siding, Haase said.

There were no injuries from the blaze, which was caused by "inappropriate disposal of ashes."

"The PFD wants to remind the citizens to wet down your ashes before discarding them in a garbage can or a combustible container," the statement said.

The Portage Fire Department called for mutual aid from Arlington, Merrimac and Pardeeville, and asked Poynette to standby at the fire station. The Columbia County Sheriff's Department and State Patrol controlled traffic near the scene, the statement said, and Alliant Energy was called to cut off power to the scene.

Aspirus MedEvac was also on scene as a precautionary measure to monitor the condition of firefighters.