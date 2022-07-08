Former Endeavor-Moundville fire chief reinstated as firefighter

Michael Bourdeau is back as a firefighter in the Endeavor area, but not to his former position.

Bourdeau, who was the chief of the Endeavor-Moundville Fire Department until Dec. 23, 2021, was reinstated after an administrative leave of over six months on July 6 at an open session meeting of the Endeavor-Moundville Fire District board. However, his reinstatement is as a firefighter within the department, with former interim chief Chris Thomas taking over full-time in the leadership role.

"The most important thing is the public safety of the community and making sure we have enough firefighters in the operations," said Bourdeau. "Chief Thomas is totally capable of performing the job."

The board, which consists of Bob Coppernoll and Peggy Remm of Endeavor, along with Gary Schoppenhorst and Thomas Harvey of Moundville, and Chris Thomas, voted 4-1 to reinstate Bourdeau as a firefighter.

"I think this definitely needs to end here," said Bourdeau. "Let's move on from this."

Coppernoll cast the lone vote against Bourdeau's reinstatement, stating that he still had questions he felt were unanswered regarding the investigation.

According to Remm and Coppernoll, the reason for Bourdeau's leave was alleged concealment of financial records and questionable account charges by the fire department. This was part of a report to the Marquette County Sheriff's Office.

An investigation by the department was eventually deferred to the same department in Wood County. Brian Ropicky, a detective within the Marquette County Sheriff's Office, told Wood County Sheriff's Department investigation Sgt. Aaron Anderson that some of the Marquette County Sheriff's Office members' relationships with Bourdeau could result in a conflict of interest, according to a report from Anderson.

The investigation found no evidence of wrongdoing by Bourdeau, according to Anderson's report. Anderson's summary of the investigation said that he had not discovered any evidence leading to theft or misuse of funds by Bourdeau.

"The investigation, from the beginning, was ridiculous," said Bourdeau. "I've done nothing but try to be open and honest. They've never allowed us (Bourdeau and his wife, Elizabeth, who is a former recordkeeper in the department) a voice to explain things. The investigation was sprung on me before I ever had that opportunity."

During a conversation at the meeting that turned confrontational intermittently, Bourdeau said that financial records, at the time they were requested, would have been unorganized and difficult to comprehend.

Thomas said that Bourdeau is a "really trustworthy guy" despite being unorganized and maintained that stance through the investigation, according to Anderson's report.

Bourdeau said that he made a "couple accidental charges" with an account on Amazon Prime, which were purchases for the fire department. Amazon Prime started to "default to" the card that was used for department expenses, according to Bourdeau.

"Things are a little more organized now than they were before," said Bourdeau. "It took time, and they weren't patient. At that time, we were kind of going through a transition phase, and I wasn't able to find a specific document at the time. It was just patience."

Anderson's report corroborated these statements, saying that Bourdeau admitted to the board that his personal Amazon Prime account was under the operations expense debit card and that it became his primary account in Prime because he used it more often than his own to purchase items for the fire department.

Bourdeau said he reimbursed the accidental transactions, according to the report.

"I made every attempt to rid any mistakes that may have happened, and take care of it right away," said Bourdeau.

Remm replied that she had been requesting records at every meeting between Bourdeau and the board for four years and Bourdeau told her, "You don't need to know" — a claim Bourdeau denied.

"When I came on the fire board, that was my responsibility to my community is to make sure their taxes were being used correctly," said Remm.

Remm proceeded to tell Bourdeau during these negotiations that those financial records were considered open and that he had to produce them within an unspecified amount of time. Coppernoll attested to Remm's allegations of Bourdeau's statements in response to records requests.

"I was actually appalled at the way you guys handled their questions," said Coppernoll to Bourdeau.

Near the end of the meeting, the board elected to replace Coppernoll with Harvey as board president. Schoppenhorst and Remm remain secretary and treasurer, respectively.