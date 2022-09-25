Kaylin Kole returns to Portage, performs with PHS sophomore Elizabeth Youra

After moving from Portage to Music City three years ago to further pursue her career as a singer, Kaylin Kole returned to perform here on Saturday.

The 21-year-old Kole, who has performed soul, country, and pop with covers and individual songs, sang at the Zona Gale Theatre at the Portage Center of the Arts. Kole's show also featured an opening act by Elizabeth Youra, a sophomore at Portage High School. The concert was Kole's first show in which she had an opening act.

She played guitar and piano at the show, displayed her music video released on Sept. 24, "Better to Be Broken," and performed 21 other country, soul and pop covers. Kole is pivoting toward country music for her next planned album release in 2023. Merchandise such as hats, stickers, and shirts were also available at the concert.

"If I'm going to be rebranding at the beginning of the year, I kind of want to get my audience comfortable with me singing those kinds of covers first and see how they react to those," said Kole, who added that she has mostly received positive feedback in the past for those performances.

Youra opened the show with covers of four songs, including "Hey There Delilah," a 2006 pop hit by Plain White T's.

"I think it's a really great opportunity to get my name out there," Youra said of her opening act. "I'm super grateful to Kaylin for inviting me."

Youra said she is still developing her music style and has covered pop songs from different eras. Born and raised in Portage, she began singing in elementary school in choir before more actively pursuing it when she got to high school.

Kole currently has nine songs on Apple Music and added that she recently received her first management deal with a friend in Nashville, Tennessee, Sam Funderlich, a Pittsburgh native whom she met at a church in Music City. Kole moved to Nashville in Nov. 2019.

"She said, quote, 'I saw you doing country and I just wanted you to figure it out yourself,'" Kole said of Funderlich. "Within the past couple months, I've really accepted the genre as potentially writing original music for."

Along with Apple Music, Kole's music is on Spotify, and she has a website -- kaylinkole.com -- as well as a YouTube channel and social media presence. She said her social media presence does not have as much music behind it, as she wants people to know her more for who she is before knowing her music.

Country music has always been a passion for Kole, who has been influenced by artists such as Chris Stapleton, Holly Williams and Ingrid Andress. She refers to Stapleton's music as "soul-country." One of Kole's goals is to eventually have music played on The Highway, a SiriusXM modern country music station.

"There's so many people to bounce off ideas from and lyric styles from," said Kole. "Nashville is just flooded with talent."

Born in La Crosse to parents Minta and Josh Brandsma, Kole and her family moved to Portage when she was 4. She is the oldest of four children. Kole said if she ever moves back to Wisconsin, it would be to La Crosse.

Life growing up in Portage was a "blessing", according to Kole. As a child, Kole sang in various choirs and talent shows and decided she wanted to become a singer at 11. When she began singing publicly, she noticed how many people stopped what they were doing to listen to her.

"Everyone has something to say in their life, granted, if you're an artist or not," said Kole. "I feel like God has called me to sing, and specifically, to travel and to tour. I have always tried to give people the respect of letting them talk, as well, and letting them tell me their story."

She said she feels as if she was blessed with empathy for others and their life stories. At her shows, she hopes she makes enough of an impression on people that they are comfortable telling her about themselves.

"That's when I feel I'm doing what I'm called to do, when I create community for people," said Kole. "I feel so energized by learning about other people's lives and gaining perspective."

Kole's small-town roots gave her an ability to gain much perspective about people from all walks of life when she moved to Nashville. She hopes her music allows her to eventually tour the world and get even more experience with different people and cultures.

"Although we're small, we are very mighty, especially in the arts," said Kole of Portage, citing examples of high turnout at plays and other performances.

Patrick Strain, who attended Bethlehem Lutheran Church with Kole, allowed her to be on Worship Team at the church, enabling her to sing there and develop her love for Christian music.

Christian singer Lauren Daigle is one of Kole's main influences, and she sang backup for Daigle at the 2021 Dove Awards, an award show for Christian music.

"Never in my wildest dreams would I have thought that I'd be singing next to her," said Kole.

Three choir teachers were also heavy influences on Kole when she was a student.

She said she began her career by performing country music covers throughout the state with two bands during her youth, Spitfire Rodeo, a Fox Valley-area group, and Shotgun Jane, a south-central Wisconsin band. She began singing with Shotgun Jane, her first band, when she was 16.

"I've met some of my favorite people in those opportunities, just singing alongside of me on stage," Kole said of her early career endeavors.

She currently leads a band called It Don't Matter, which tours each summer.

Upon moving to Nashville following her graduation from Portage one semester early, in the winter of the 2018-19 school year, she began creating her own music. She was motivated by the amount of publishing companies and record labels in Nashville.

"Nashville is just a huge business for original music," said Kole. "I felt called to go down there. Write my own music."

While the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the beginning of her music career, Kole used the increased presence of online communication to promote her songs and learned production skills.

Her first extended play, "incEPtion," was released in 2017 with Texas native and Nashville resident Bobby Boyd, who co-wrote "Bless the Broken Road" by Rascal Flatts.

Kole said she chose Nashville over Los Angeles because the southern city was notable for country and Christian music, though her own music began as "soul-pop." She said the modern music industry is not as focused on genre, but sound, and much of today's music blends many genres.