Koch, Simonds recognized by Columbia County board

“I would like to thank those members of the executive committee also,” Koch said.

Tess Carr and Kyle Kurt have both filed candidacy paperwork and will be on the April 12 ballot to become the next District 26 Supervisor.

County Chair Vern Gove was absent from the meeting so first vice chair Supervisor James Foley ran the meeting on Wednesday morning at the County Administration building in Portage.

Laura Simonds was honored for working over 30 years in the Health and Human Services Department.

“She brought passion and dedication to the workplace every day,” Foley said. Foley said Simonds was instrumental in reaching out to the Amish community in the area.

Simonds is an expert in communicable diseases and often coordinated free clinics in the county. The supervisors gave Simonds a standing ovation following Foley's remarks.

Koch served as second vice chair to the county board, so at the beginning of Wednesday’s meeting the board voted to elect a new second vice chair. Supervisors Polzer and Adam Field were both nominated.