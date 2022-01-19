Koch, Simonds recognized by Columbia County board

On Wednesday morning the Columbia County Board of Supervisors recognized two people who have served the community, one in health and human services and the other as a county board supervisor.
Supervisor Bob Koch of Lodi was appointed to the District 26 seat in 2018. He recently resigned the seat and is now Columbia County Emergency Management Coordinator.
Koch was named Emergency Management Coordinator following the retirement of Kathleen Johnson. Koch thanked his fellow supervisors at the board meeting
“It’s an honor to acknowledge Bob Koch today,” Supervisor Chris Polzer said. “There is not a finer representative of the county. Bob will be missed and these are big shoes to fill.”
Koch served on the Highway Committee and said he enjoyed making the drive to the highway department building in Wyocena. He thanked his family for supporting him while on the board.
Koch decided to put his name forward for the vacant seat in 2018 after former Supervisor James Brooks. Brooks did not seek re-election and no candidates were on the spring 2018 ballot and no write-in winner emerged.
The Columbia County Executive committee interviewed Koch and another candidate.
“I would like to thank those members of the executive committee also,” Koch said.
Tess Carr and Kyle Kurt have both filed candidacy paperwork and will be on the April 12 ballot to become the next District 26 Supervisor.
County Chair Vern Gove was absent from the meeting so first vice chair Supervisor James Foley ran the meeting on Wednesday morning at the County Administration building in Portage.
Laura Simonds was honored for working over 30 years in the Health and Human Services Department.
“She brought passion and dedication to the workplace every day,” Foley said. Foley said Simonds was instrumental in reaching out to the Amish community in the area.
Simonds is an expert in communicable diseases and often coordinated free clinics in the county. The supervisors gave Simonds a standing ovation following Foley's remarks.
Koch served as second vice chair to the county board, so at the beginning of Wednesday’s meeting the board voted to elect a new second vice chair. Supervisors Polzer and Adam Field were both nominated.
County Clerk Sue Moll said due to two nominations Supervisors needed to vote using paper ballots on Wednesday morning. Moll handed out paper ballots to all Supervisors in attendance and were asked to vote for Field or Polzer as the next second vice chair of the county board.