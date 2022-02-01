Local school participates in science bowl

Students from Wayne Bartels Middle School will compete in the Department of Energy’s 32nd National Science Bowl. The regional competitions start Feb. 5, with teams facing off in a fast-paced, question-and-answer format. These competitions test students’ knowledge in all areas of science and mathematics.

The winning team from each of the middle and high schools from the virtual regional competitions will compete in the National Finals. Depending upon guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Commonwealth of Virginia, and the District of Columbia, the National Finals may also be a virtual event. The virtual/in-person status will be determined by March 1.

If the National Finals are virtual, middle school teams will compete for the National Championship on May 7, and high school teams will compete on May 21. If the competition is in-person, the competition will take place April 28-May 2 in Washington, D.C.

Teams will receive at least $500 and up to $2,500 for first place, to use for their school’s STEM activities. Each team is composed of four students, one alternate, and a teacher who serves as an advisor and coach.

For more information, visit energy.gov/science.