Madness takes the stage in Pardeeville students' production of 'Alice in Wonderland'

Within the walls of Pardeeville’s Lenz auditorium, a group of students has been cultivating a new sense of wonder since September, laying out the tea cups and tidying up the rabbit hole for their production of “Alice in Wonderland.”

The show, premiering before community members on Friday, Nov. 18, tells the classic Lewis Carroll story of a girl’s pursuit of a panicked rabbit and all the anthropomorphic creatures she befriends (and offends) throughout her journey. Charged with bringing the tale to life is an array of 60 middle and high school students, joined at the tea table by English teacher and drama club director Gabrielle Bloedel.

According to Bloedel, the production had been an idea in the works since last year, a push in the effort to get more of the younger students involved in theater. So far, she says it’s been successful, with over 50 middle school students showing up to initial auditions.

“It shows me a lot of potential among the younger crowds that they’re still interested in things like theater and the arts,” said Bloedel. “It’s really inspiring and hopeful.”

Now, with less than a week to opening night, Bloedel and her students are tying up loose ends, getting final microphone and costume checks taken care of. The technical aspect of the production, she added, requires a great deal of cooperation.

“It’s a lot of very quick efficient communication,” she said, checking her Wonderland-dedicated Google Classroom page to verify cast numbers.

It helps, she added, that working through the chaos, both inside and outside of the rabbit hole, are a group of dedicated students, many of whom, she added, are having no trouble finding their own personalities within their scripts.

“I think they’re mostly just playing exaggerated versions of themselves,” said Bloedel. “It’s just an emphasis on their actual quirks.”

Take Taylor Stolinas, for example. Before the show had even been selected for the drama club, Stolinas says she’d been told she’d make a “great Mad Hatter.”

Over a year later, she’s sitting at the head of the tea table wearing multiple hats: one for her mad character, and another for the behind-the-scenes role of co-stage manager.

“Basically I just take my personality and I bump it up a notch,” said Stolinas.

Braydon Schoeffling, who is self-described as calm and collected, has to embody anxiety and panic as the show’s White Rabbit — new territory for him.

“It’s a lot of just figuring out the character,” said Schoeffling. Among his recent rabbit preparations, he added, are multiple rounds of watching the Alice in Wonderland films, studying different versions of the character, and perfecting his anxious twitch.

Offstage, Schoeffling also serves as drama club president, head of costumes and makeup, and social media manager.

The multi-tasking gig isn’t unique to Stolinas and Schoeffling; in fact, most of the student actors in the show’s main cast are also running interference behind the scenes. Besides co-stage managing alongside Stolinas, Haven Schomburg, plays the Duchess as well as Alice’s sister, as well as designing the sets.

“It’s a lot of, like, pre-planning,” said Schomburg. “We have a whole Pinterest board.” Schomburg’s theater career, she says, began when she was in third grade. A production of “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory” may have left her face stained Oompa Loompa orange, but it also left her with a permanent love for acting, which she hopes to pass on to the younger cast members.

“One reason why I really wanted to do (Alice in Wonderland) was to bring out the little kids,” she said. “They can hopefully love it just as much as I did and keep the program alive.”

Keeping the program alive in this way matters just as much to Bloedel as it does to her students. Seeing the work they’ve put into the production, the hours of costume and set design, doodles, and rehearsals has only served to further remind her of the pride her students take in their work, and the pride she takes in her students.

“The kids I chose are my hardest working kids, and they’re the ones who have put their lives into this,” she said. ”They have so much passion and love for what they do.”