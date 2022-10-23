 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Multiple fires, explosions at Insurance Auto Auction in Portage

  • 0

A Portage auto auction is recovering following a large series of fires and explosions in the back of its lot on Saturday morning.

According to a social media post from the Portage Fire Department, 15 vehicles were on fire in the area with multiple explosions occurring in the rear area of the Insurance Auto Auction lot on Highway 16 in the city. The department responded to the situation just after 7:30 a.m. and was able to contain the fire before it spread any further.

No injuries were reported as a result of the blazes. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

Fire departments in Briggsville, Endeavor, and Pardeeville, as well as the Portage Police Department, Columbia County Sheriff's Office, Columbia County Dispatch, and Aspirus MedEvac all assisted the Portage Fire Department with the situation.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Area police warn of fake active school shooter calls

Area police warn of fake active school shooter calls

Police departments in Portage and Wisconsin Dells responded to calls making claims of an active shooter in schools in the district on Oct. 20 and determined them to be hoaxes. These calls have recently been reported in other areas of Wisconsin as well.

Mazomanie woman creates 'Saving Legends' to raise awareness of suicide, substance abuse

Mazomanie woman creates 'Saving Legends' to raise awareness of suicide, substance abuse

The last time Amy Perron saw her son, Conner, she told him she loved him. She had no idea that those would be her last words to the child she’d raised for nearly 27 years, who took his own life on June 29.

Every day since, Perron has been working to ensure that her son’s memory stays alive, and further, that his death could spark a positive change in the culture surrounding mental health resources.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News