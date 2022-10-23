Multiple fires, explosions at Insurance Auto Auction in Portage

A Portage auto auction is recovering following a large series of fires and explosions in the back of its lot on Saturday morning.
According to a social media post from the Portage Fire Department, 15 vehicles were on fire in the area with multiple explosions occurring in the rear area of the Insurance Auto Auction lot on Highway 16 in the city. The department responded to the situation just after 7:30 a.m. and was able to contain the fire before it spread any further.
No injuries were reported as a result of the blazes. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.
Fire departments in Briggsville, Endeavor, and Pardeeville, as well as the Portage Police Department, Columbia County Sheriff's Office, Columbia County Dispatch, and Aspirus MedEvac all assisted the Portage Fire Department with the situation.