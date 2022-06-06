Neophonic Jazz Orchestra to play concert in Pardeeville

Music-goers will get a rare opportunity to hear some jazz music with a unique sound when the Neophonic Jazz Orchestra visits Pardeeville’s Lenz Auditorium on Saturday.

The group, which is based out of Madison, is a 25-piece jazz band that features saxophones, trombones, trumpets, mellophones and a rhythm section. It was co-founded in 2010 by Joel Kaye and Rand Moore. Both are still with the band today, Kaye as the conductor and Moore as one of the drummers.

Kaye, who has played with many orchestras during his career in music, including a long stint with the Stan Kenton Orchestra, also spent time with the NBC Studio Orchestra, the Jonathan Winters Show and the Tonight Show with Doc Severinsen. Kaye says the mellophones are what gives the Neophonic Jazz Orchestra its unique sound.

“It’s reminiscent of a band I played in in the early '60s. The Stan Kenton Orchestra was a band I played in and traveled the country with. It’s distinguished from other big bands in having a section of instruments called mellophones, which are brass instruments that are halfway between trumpets and trombones,” Kaye said. “They sort of take the place of French horns, which don’t work in big bands, because their bells face backwards. So they came up with the mellophone, where the bells face frontwards, and you can hear it. That’s kind of the reason the band sounds different.”

When Kaye was touring all over the country with the Stan Kenton Orchestra, the group was playing many of the songs from an album it had recorded for the movie version of “West Side Story,” which was released in 1961. The Stan Kenton Orchestra won a Grammy Award for Large Jazz Ensemble for the “West Side Story” album in 1962, and many of those same songs will be played by the Neophonic Jazz Orchestra in Pardeeville on Saturday.

Kaye had the Neophonic Jazz Orchestra ready to play a concert full of “West Side Story'' songs, but like many things, those plans changed in the spring of 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic began. The pandemic meant rehearsals and concerts had to be put on hold.

“Each piece requires a considerable amount of rehearsal,” Kaye said. “We still hope to perform the whole thing eventually, but it will take some more time for this COVID thing to stop getting in the way. When we do a concert, we need at least two rehearsals to do an ordinary concert. To do the “West Side Story'' complete, it takes at least four rehearsals … it’s a big challenge, because it's very difficult music, very demanding.”

Kaye has had many jazz influences during his long career in music, including Johnny Richards, who arranged much of the music for the Stan Kenton Orchestra. Richards also wrote the song “Young at Heart,” a well-known song performed by Frank Sinatra, among others.

Kaye was fortunate enough to work with Richards before he died in 1968.

“Johnny Richards was the one who wrote the arrangements for the “West Side Story” album that got the Grammy Award. I studied with him for about a year and a half before he passed away,” Kaye said. “He had been around for a very long time. He had his band in 1940. All the time he had his own band he was sort of ahead of the curve of what bands were playing.”

Kaye also learned a few things about jazz music from Quincy Jones.

“I worked with him in the '60s as well. It was a time when he was busy doing commercials,” Kaye said. “That was quite an unusual thing to see in the business of commercials. He was the first Black guy to break into that field. Anything that he did was always very successful. He was quite an impressive guy.”

The Neophonic Jazz Orchestra was started in 2010 after Moore, who was then a member of the Madison Jazz Orchestra, saw Kaye and the Stan Kenton Orchestra perform. Moore enjoyed the different style of jazz he heard at the show, which featured the mellophones, and wanted to showcase it in Madison.

“He eventually called me up and said, ‘I would like to play that music you were playing,'” Kaye said of how he first met Moore. “I said, ‘If you get four mellophones and a bass saxophone, call me up and we can work out a deal to have me come up to Madison to rehearse a band and put on some concerts.' He booked a couple of concerts, called me back up and off we went."

“He’s still our drummer. We’re still alive and kicking.”

The Neophonic Jazz Orchestra will play at the Lenz Auditorium in Pardeeville on Saturday, starting at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 in advance, or $25 at the door. For information on the show and to order tickets online go to pasdwi.org/community/events.cfm.